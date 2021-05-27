Rashford racially abused online after Europa League final defeat
Marcus Rashford says he was racially abused on social media following Manchester United's defeat in the Europa League final. The 23-year-old, who has previously been a victim of online attacks, said he had received "at least 70 racial slurs" following United's penalty shootout loss to Villarreal in Gdansk on Wednesday. United, who lost 11-10 on penalties, later tweeted to say their players had been subjected to "disgraceful racist abuse".www.besoccer.com