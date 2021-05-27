Cancel
Rashford racially abused online after Europa League final defeat

Marcus Rashford says he was racially abused on social media following Manchester United's defeat in the Europa League final. The 23-year-old, who has previously been a victim of online attacks, said he had received "at least 70 racial slurs" following United's penalty shootout loss to Villarreal in Gdansk on Wednesday. United, who lost 11-10 on penalties, later tweeted to say their players had been subjected to "disgraceful racist abuse".

