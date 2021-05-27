Rashford racially abused online after Europa League final defeat

It was a dream start for Villarreal supporters on Wednesday during the Europa League final when, on the best season of his career thus far, Gerard Moreno scored the opener against Manchester United in the 30th minute of the match. The goal itself featured Moreno beating Victor Lindelof to the ball off a free kick and lofting it over David De Gea’s outstretched arms, but it was the celebration that caught the attention of many.