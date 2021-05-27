Get An On-Feet Look At The Nike Dunk Low Scrap Archeo Brown
Making its debut later on this year, here is an on-feet look at the Nike Dunk Low Scrap Archeo Brown. This “Scrap” iteration of the Nike Dunk Low comes dressed in a Archeo Brown, Bicoastal, and Sport Spice color scheme. What makes this pair stand out is the construction which utilizes materials done in mesh, suede and leather. It starts off with a Brown base that is accompanied by pops of color made up of dark green, orange, crimson, yellow, purple, black, and pink. The mesh, suede and leather is placed throughout the upper in a very unique way with no specific order in mind, just randomness all over. Details include the Blue Swooshes, the Nike branding on the tongues and heels, Light Blue embroidered stitching throughout, White midsoles and a Gum rubber outsole.www.kicksonfire.com