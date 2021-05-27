Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Get An On-Feet Look At The Nike Dunk Low Scrap Archeo Brown

kicksonfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking its debut later on this year, here is an on-feet look at the Nike Dunk Low Scrap Archeo Brown. This “Scrap” iteration of the Nike Dunk Low comes dressed in a Archeo Brown, Bicoastal, and Sport Spice color scheme. What makes this pair stand out is the construction which utilizes materials done in mesh, suede and leather. It starts off with a Brown base that is accompanied by pops of color made up of dark green, orange, crimson, yellow, purple, black, and pink. The mesh, suede and leather is placed throughout the upper in a very unique way with no specific order in mind, just randomness all over. Details include the Blue Swooshes, the Nike branding on the tongues and heels, Light Blue embroidered stitching throughout, White midsoles and a Gum rubber outsole.

www.kicksonfire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Gum#Green#The Nike Dunk Low Scrap#Light Blue#Sport Spice#Pink#White Midsoles#Release Info#Base#Branding#Materials#Bicoastal#Mind#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

Nike Air Total Max Uptempo “Classic Green” Drops June 17

Since being reintroduced to the market late last year, the Nike Air Total Max Uptempo has enjoyed a sprinkling of colorways new and old over the first half of 2021 — including this week’s OG reissue of the “Midnight Navy” offering. Now the retro silhouette has surfaced in a new two-tone arrangement, this Nike Air Total Max Uptempo “Classic Green”.
Apparelsneakernews.com

A Nike Dunk High Joins The “First Use” Collection

Nike Sportswear’s “First Use” collection has taken a handful of iconic silhouettes and outfitted it with detailing commemorating the debut of the swoosh. Now joining the impending collection is a Nike Dunk High, which indulges in an off-white and green color palette. Akin to accompanying pairs in the lineup, the...
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

First Look at the Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 Low ‘Higher Learning’

Unfashion pioneer Mimi Plange showcases culture-shaking works in an elegant, broad, and unpredictable way while adhering to her own rules. Releasing her first sneaker, we have the Nike LeBron 18 Low ‘Higher Learning’ that’s inspired by varsity jackets. This Nike LeBron 18 Low features a Mustard, Burgundy, Pink, and Crimson...
LifestyleSneakerFiles

First Look at the Color Skates x Nike SB Dunk High ‘Kebab and Destroy’

Color Skates, a skate shop out of Athens, will connect with Nike SB to release an SB Dunk High inspired by one of Greek’s popular food, the gyro kebab. Looking closer, this Nike SB Dunk High features Tan suede around the toe and eyestay that represents the pita bread. Red hits the laces and Swoosh logos for tomatoes, and the White on the toe box is for tzatziki sauce. Next, Brown elephant print wraps the heel for the meat, and gyro graphics adorn the medial side and insole. Lastly, a kebab and destroy lands on the label inside of the tongue.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

A Full Breakdown of the Nike SB Dunk Low “What The P-Rod”

Paul Rodriguez and Nike SB will be dropping another collaboration in a “What The P-Rod” edition that celebrates past P-Rod signature colorways. If any skate helped Nike SB to get where they’re at today, it’s Paul Rodriguez. One of the household names in the skating scene, P-Rod has sported Nike SB since the beginning and has been the face of the brand for quite some time. Throughout that time period, the skater has also seen quite a few of his own collaboratory signature shoes which are now being celebrated all on one pair of kicks via a “What The” theme. The pair of kicks pulls from his signature shoe series along with some of his personal designs from his P-Rod line.
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Decked Out in USA Colors

Nike’s Air Force 1 Low will be dropping in a special USA-themed colorway ahead of Independence Day 2021. This Independence Day means a lot to Americans. With the pandemic finally easing up in the majority of the states, faily and friends are starting to get back together to enjoy their company without fears of the virus. Along with the timing, summer 2021 will likely be a full season of events and get-togethers. One of the main holidays this summer will be Independence Day which will see a full rollout of USA-themed editions.
Michigan Statehotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk Low "Michigan" Drops Soon: Official Images

One of the biggest shoes to see a resurgence over the last little while has been the Nike Dunk Low and by extension, the Nike Dunk High. These are shoes that had a huge moment a few decades ago, and now, everyone is rediscovering why this is such a dope sneaker. As a result of this resurgence, Nike has been bringing a ton of new colorways to the market, and it has led to some cool offerings that have certainly gotten all of our attention.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

Here's Where to Buy the Nike SB Dunk Low What The P-Rod Early

Skateboarder Paul Rodriguez has been a central character in the Nike SB story since he signed to Nike in 2005. In the 16 years since, P-Rod and the Swoosh have released ten signature shoes and the latest is the most memorable yet. The aptly named Nike SB Dunk Low What The P-Rod is set to drop on May 24 but you can get your hands on a pair already at StockX.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Women’s Nike Space Hippie 04 Gets A Brown Makeover

With Nike’s Move To Zero campaign in full swing, sustainability-focused footwear is snaking its way to becoming the norm to the brand. The initiative has introduced not only new models such as the Nike Cosmic Unity but also inventive colorways for its sustainable silhouettes. For instance, a newly-surfaced Nike Space Hippie 04 is ditching its usual greyscale tones and neons for a trendy, tonal-brown makeup.
ApparelComplex

Is Nike Making Too Many Dunks or Not Enough?

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts discuss the Nike Dunk, a retro sneaker from 1985 that’s been huge in the past year thanks to SB collaborations and inline styles. But is Nike over-saturating the market with the shoes or should they keep making more? The co-hosts discuss their personal history with Dunks, current resell prices, and some of their favorite pairs old and new. Also: Joe gives some teasers on the next season of Sneaker Shopping, Welty relives his wild weekend, and Brendan comes back from vacation.
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

Another Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low Has Surfaced

Undefeated and Nike will be continuing their efforts next year in Summer 2021 on a collaborative Nike Dunk Low SP colorway. If you thought the Nike Dunk resurgence was just a 2020 thing, we’ve been getting more and more evidence that the silhouette will also be thriving in 2021 as well. While there’s still a variety of different colorways slated for this year, we just got a leak for next Summer which will bring forth an Undefeated collaboration.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Space Hippie 04 Gets An Elegant All-Cream Look

The Nike Space Hippie 04 has brought the brand’s “Trash Transformed” ethos to a wide audience, as it’s been relatively available and accessible. Although the model has favored grey and blue tones, its next outfit indulges in an all-cream arrangement sure to garner attention ahead of summer. Space Yarn uppers...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low “Laser Orange”

While the Nike Dunk low craze continues to rage over the sneaker industry, another iteration just surfaced in a Laser Orange colorway which will likely highlight the 2021 season. The Dunk Low has been nothing short of special this year. While 2019 hinted at the rise of the sneaker, we...
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk High "Court Purple"

Surfacing last month, we now have an official look at the Los Angeles Lakers-inspired. The upper of the shoe features black canvas twill base accented by overlays of purple leather and bright yellow midfoot Swooshes. The yellow/black contrast is continued on the embossed “NIKE” embroidery at the heel and tongue tags. Additional detailing comes in the form of perforations at the toebox and printed insoles. Rounding up the design of the shoe are pure white midsoles paired with black rubber outsoles.
Aerospace & Defenseinputmag.com

Nike and Undefeated’s ‘Air Force 1’ Dunk sneakers are vintage gold

Nike helped build hype for its Dunk silhouette last year by re-releasing coveted designs from the 2000s — and an upcoming collaboration suggests the nostalgic pattern will only continue throughout 2021. Undefeated, a regular Nike partner in the 2000s, is coming back to the brand to release a throwback pack dubbed “Dunk vs. AF-1.” Per the title, the two are dropping Dunk designs inspired by their past Air Force 1 collaborations.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

Nike Dunk Low “Giraffe”: Official Images & Where to Buy This Week

Buy: Select retailers such as Asphaltgold and Sneakersnstuff. What We’re Saying: This general release Nike Dunk Low “Giraffe” is apparently part of an animal pack that will include several colorways inspired by the animal kingdom. This specific release features a beige leather base with suede overlays in a sandy color...
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low PRM “Animal Pack”

This year we saw the Dunk take off like never before and 2021 may even give this year a run for its money with all the leaks we’ve gotten for the year already. Check out the Nike Dunk Low “Animal Pack” expected to release next year. Although the Nike Dunk...
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

First Look at the 2021 Nike Dunk Low “Halloween”

Nike will be adding the Dunk Low to their anticipated Halloween 2021 lineup with a glow-in-the-dark iteration. Just like the Air Force 1 Low, Nike will be adding their other fan-favorite silhouette to their Halloween 2021 collection. While still featured in the same theme, the sneaker is set to feature its very own colorway that many fans are going to enjoy this Halloween season. Officially slated for a Sail, and Starfish Black color scheme, no leaked images have surfaced just yet but the sneaker is expected to feature a Sail and Black upper accented with Starfish Orange detailing throughout the silhouette. Glow-in-the-dark graphics are also expected to be features throughout the upper while the technology will be included on the rubber outsole as well.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike Adds Camo Prints to the Dunk Low SE “King of the Court”

Nike will be furthering their Dunk Low collection with a rendition that features camo prints across the silhouette’s paneling that’s inspired by the early 2000s “King of the Court” tournament. Camo on a sneaker always does well but when it’s the Dunk Low that will be featured in the print,...