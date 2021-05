Kroenke Sports Charities is proud to introduce Common Goals, presented by Western Union. The Common Goals program equips learners with the information and skills necessary to create a respectful and welcoming environment for everyone. Over the course of the 2020-2021 academic year, the program has provided students at five (5) Colorado high schools with the opportunity to learn about diversity and inclusion concepts through EVERFI’s online Diversity Foundations for High School course. Topics of identity, bias, power, privilege, and oppression were all covered in the course. As part of the Common Goals program, students recently had the opportunity to view a virtual panel, where Nuggets and Western Union representatives discussed topics ranging from the importance of education to social and racial issues and how to be an ally.