“Western wildfires are becoming more frequent, more destructive and more deadly. This is happening because higher temperatures caused by climate change are leading to increased drought, more insect and disease damage and changing weather patterns. We must do more to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and prepare for the fires we know are ahead of us,” said Senator Feinstein. “This bill uses a three-pronged approach: large-scale forest restoration projects, hardening critical infrastructure and increased training of key personnel. This bill complements other priorities like stabilizing the federal wildland firefighting workforce and retrofitting air tankers. We need a whole-of-government effort to battle catastrophic wildfire and address the growing challenge of climate change. This bill moves us in that direction.”