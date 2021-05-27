Cancel
star Heather Morris says cast was 'scared' to report Lea Michele's alleged bullying

It sounds like working on Glee didn't always live up to the show's title. Heather Morris, who played Brittany on the Fox series, spoke on the "Everything Iconic" podcast Wednesday about star Lea Michele being "unpleasant to work with," as she previously alleged. Cast members "absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt" at the time, Morris said, but "nobody really did," per Page Six.

