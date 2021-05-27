Cancel
Green and Yellow Converge on This Nike SB Blazer Mid Mosaic

kicksonfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining the Sail/Brown pair that we just took a look at is another colorway of the Nike SB Blazer Mid “Mosaic” as this time the sneaker gets covered in various shades of green. This new iteration of the popular Nike SB Blazer model takes on a suede, mesh, and leather construction all over the upper in light and dark tones of green throughout along with contrasting yellow hitting the broken up Swooshes on the lateral and the regular Swoosh on the medial, and the embroidered “NIKE” branding on the heel tabs. White on the mesh tongues, heel tabs, and midsole provide more contrast along with a gum rubber outsole to cap off the design. look for this Nike SB Blazer Mid “Mosaic” in green and yellow to drop later this summer for $110.

www.kicksonfire.com
