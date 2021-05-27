newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Full results at Exxon Mobil board may take until next week

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXB9Z_0aDuRc5j00
An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The complete makeup of Exxon Mobil's (XOM.N) board of directors might not be known until next week, the company said on Thursday, with votes being counted in the battle between it and an activist investor over its record on climate change.

Two seats on the 12-member board hang in the balance at the biggest U.S. oil producer following Wednesday's shareholder meeting. Tiny hedge fund Engine No. 1 gained at least two seats on the Exxon board, a huge upset at a company that was once the world's most valuable.

Eight of Exxon's nominees, including Chief Executive Darren Woods were re-elected to its 12-member board of directors, along with two of Engine No. 1's nominees, the company has said. But with the counting unfinished, Engine No. 1 could potentially see three of the four nominees it has put forward join the Exxon board. read more

"The vote process is up to the independent inspector," said spokesman Casey Norton. "We think it may be next week before we know more."

Exxon has more than 3 million shareholders and 4 billion shares outstanding.

The two Engine No. 1 nominees elected were Gregory Goff, a 64-year-old former top executive at Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) and Andeavor, and former Neste Oyj (NESTE.HE) executive Kaisa Hietala. read more

Woods on Wednesday said he welcomed the new directors.

"With almost 3 million shareholders, it's not surprising we heard a wide range of views, and many supported the work that we're doing to improve earnings and cash flow capacity, as well as the work to advance the company to a lower carbon future," Woods said.

The re-election of directors Steven Kandarian, Douglas Oberhelman, Samuel Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee remains up in the air, based on the preliminary results released at the shareholder meeting. Alexander Karsner, one of Engine No. 1's nominees, is still in the running, Exxon has said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Cash Earnings#Investor#Climate Change#U S#Exxon Mobil Board#Exxon Mobil#The Exxon Board#Marathon Petroleum#Company#Cash Flow Capacity#Nominees#Engine#Producer#Re Elected#Spokesman Casey Norton#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessHarvard Health

Memo to Corporate Directors: Three Lessons from the Exxon-Mobil Activist Victory

Nell Minow is Vice Chair of ValueEdge Advisors. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
Energy Industrynjtoday.net

Upset in ExxonMobil board vote rocks the oil-and-gas industry

Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund’s name that recalled a famous children’s book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world’s largest publicly traded company.
Environmentthenationalnews.com

Climate coup at Exxon Mobil’s board that desperate attempts couldn't avert

It was a stunning moment for Exxon Mobil and the wider corporate world: a tiny activist fund had succeeded in changing the company’s board. But in the hours leading up to this week’s annual shareholders meeting, Exxon went to extraordinary lengths to head off the threat from a campaign about which it had been largely dismissive months earlier.
Energy Industrywhtc.com

BlackRock goes against BP board in climate resolution vote

LONDON (Reuters) -The world’s biggest asset manager and top BP investor BlackRock said on Friday it had backed a shareholder resolution calling for faster climate action which the energy company’s board opposed. BlackRock’s vote at BP’s annual general meeting earlier this month points to growing pressure on both major oil...
IndustryInvestmentNews

Shareholder victory over Exxon emboldens ESG supporters

The rejection of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s management team marks one of the most significant victories for shareholders who have been pushing for drastic action on climate change. The movement to transform Exxon’s board of directors was led by a previously little-known hedge fund called Engine No. 1, which has just a 0.02% stake in Exxon and no history of activism in oil and gas. The firm gained at least two board seats at Exxon’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil. Engine No. 1 was backed by two of the largest U.S. pension funds and some of the world’s biggest asset management firms, including BlackRock Inc.
AdvocacyPosted by
Forbes

ExxonMobil Strategy For Climate Change

Dissident shareholders of ExxonMobil have won two seats on the company’s board of directors. The election “will likely force it to alter its fossil-fuel focused strategy and more directly confront growing shareholder concerns about climate change,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Fossil fuels are probably on the decline long-term,...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Analyst Says New Exxon Director Is No Radical

(Bloomberg) -- Before Greg Goff was elected as a dissident director to Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board, the oil company called him “unqualified.” Yet it’s hard to find many people who would agree with that assessment, least of all the man himself. “I am the best oil executive in the world,”...
IndustryInvestorPlace

The Exxon Mobil Board Vote Shows a Sea Change in Energy Stocks

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is trading at its highest level in over a year, with a dividend yielding nearly 6%. But institutional investors are out of patience for the company. An activist fund called Engine No. 1 got enough support to oust at least two directors at the May 26 annual meeting. The vote not only reflects a change in attitudes at Exxon, but also a trend across energy stocks.
Economynprillinois.org

Small Activist Hedge Fund Wins Seats On Exxon Mobile's Board Of Directors

The future of the oil and gas industry shifted dramatically this week when a tiny hedge fund won a hard-fought battle against ExxonMobil. Engine No. 1, a new activist hedge fund, secured two seats on ExxonMobil’s board of directors Wednesday. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

What's next after this week's escalation of climate pressure on Big Oil

The dust is still settling after Wednesday brought new legal and investor pressure on some of the world's biggest oil companies to get more aggressive on climate. What we're watching: Via Bloomberg, the group that won a major Netherlands court ruling against Royal Dutch Shell is now laying the groundwork for cases against more fossil fuel companies.
Energy IndustryTexas Monthly

ExxonMobil and Its Rivals Learn They Can’t Ignore Climate Activists

In Big Oil’s good old days, the annual shareholders’ meetings of Irving-based ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded oil company on the planet, were polite and lavish affairs. Typically hosted in luxe venues—Dallas’s Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center was a favorite—the gatherings featured retired small-time investors tucking into buffets of free comfort food and executives congratulating themselves on yet another year’s healthy dividend. A handful of shareholder activists might demand a new direction, notably on climate change, but they were dismissed as crazies with no concept of how big-boy capitalism worked.
Energy IndustryGizmodo

What Happens to Exxon Now?

An activist investor that staged a coup at Exxon on Wednesday over the company’s mishandling of climate change and got two new board members elected has generated headlines around the world. But that coup is a little more complex than it seems at first glance. Wednesday’s win was, in part,...