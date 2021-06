It would be easy to label the Class of 2021 as the class of the pandemic. Global catastrophe upended the students’ final two years of high school, necessitating an overnight shift to virtual learning the final quarter of their junior year and a hybrid schedule for much of their senior year. With all the Zoom classes, pandemic precautions at sporting events, mask wearing during lunches and other alterations to their normal lives this year, one could be forgiven for permanently associating these students with the coronavirus.