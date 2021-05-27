Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

First Look: Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Ballistic

kicksonfire.com
 7 days ago

Another Undefeated x Nike collab has been unveiled. Releasing as early as next month, here is a first look at the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Ballistic. Said to be part of a collection of Air Force 1 Lows that will make up their upcoming "Dunk vs AF-1" pack, the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Ballistic nods the Undefeated x Nike Dunk High Ballistic from 2013. The sneaker starts off with an Olive Green and Black base that consists of ballistic mesh on the side panel and toe box, while leather takes care of the rest of the upper. Black lining, a Sail-colored sole, dual-branded insoles that also read "Dunk vs AF-1" are all part of the sneaker's design. The Undefeated Five Strike logo is embroidered on the lateral heel as well as on both tongue tags of the sneaker.

Aerospace & Defense
justfreshkicks.com

Nike Air Force 1 Experimental “Postal Ghost” Drops this Month

Nike’s Air Force 1 Experimental has been going through a steady release calendar and now the silhouette will be decked out in a USPS-themed edition. While the Nike Air Force 1 Experimental is unconventional, to say the least, Nike has acquired quite the fan base for the silhouette as of late. Now the brand will be dropping a USPS rendition dedicated to the federally ran shipping company. This rendition is dressed in White, Ghost, Ashen Slate, and Game Royal while featuring a white molded design that displays Air Force 1 spell-outs throughout. Slate blue is then added to the tongues and sockliner which adds to the organic feel while also appearing on the rubber outsoles. A Nike USPS-themed graphic is added to the heels which solidifies the meaning behind the design. Overall an interesting new offering that will likely be loved by many.
Beauty & Fashion
justfreshkicks.com

First Look: Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 “Higher Learning”

Mimi Plange will be releasing her very own Nike LeBron 18 “Higher Learning” that celebrates education with a Varsity-inspired design. Taking a varsity jacket for inspiration, Mimi Plange has dressed the LeBron 18 up in a notable fashion that celebrates sport and school. Featuring tones of White, Burgundy, Mustard, and Crimson, the ripstop upper arrives in white which is quickly livened up by red, white, and burgundy detailing. Mustard heels add a dash of vibrant color to the sneaker as varsity patches deck out the heel, inner panelings, and the outer paneling with a chenille Nike Swoosh logo. Mint Green laces tie the shoe down while a burgundy React midsole and clear Air Unit in the heel finish off the design.
Apparel
justfreshkicks.com

First Look: Color Skates x Nike SB Dunk High “Kebab and Destroy”

All the way from Greece, Nike SB will be teaming up with Color Skates for a Dunk High silhouette dubbed, “Kebab and Destroy”. Color Skates, located in Greece, will be releasing their very own Nike SB Dunk High later this year dedicated to the popular Greek food, gyro kebab. Decking the entire silhouette in a makeover dedicated to the delicacy, the tan suede upper is dedicated to the pita while a white leather toe box is a nod to the famous tzatziki sauce. Other details include a brown and black elephant print used on the heels and ankles which constitutes for meat while red laces tie the sneaker down which represents tomatoes. Gyro graphics are included on the lower ankles while Color Skates branding is placed on the ankles as well along with the tongue labels.
Aerospace & Defense
houseofheat.co

Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “Zebra” Appears

Though recent forms of the Air Force 1 Pixel have announced bold statements in color, the next looks to a vintage fashion print to announce its presence. As the name suggests, the Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “Zebra” is fixed with animal prints across the in-cut suede Swooshes and heel overlays in greyscale. Everything else arrives in typical tooling, from smooth white leather uppers, white laces, liners, and block dubraes, and all-white sole units, save the signature color squares underfoot.
Apparel
justfreshkicks.com

On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low “Laser Orange”

While the Nike Dunk low craze continues to rage over the sneaker industry, another iteration just surfaced in a Laser Orange colorway which will likely highlight the 2021 season. The Dunk Low has been nothing short of special this year. While 2019 hinted at the rise of the sneaker, we...
Aerospace & Defense
houseofheat.co

Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit Crater Comes Covered in Pink

Flyknit is nothing new for the Air Force 1, with the hot-and-cold finish floating between popularity and the outlets for some time now. Crater Foam soles, though relatively new, have also become a staple inclusion in the AF1 repertoire, gracing releases too-many-to-count in recent months. But now the two combine for the first time, debuting in a handful of colorways this Spring Now, after appearing in a handful of black and white-based options, the Swoosh is dialing up the color tones — albeit in tonal fashion.
Designers & Collections
houseofheat.co

Mayumi Yamase x Nike Blazer Low Flyleather Releases June 8th

Tokyo-based artist Mayumi Yamase is bringing her brushes to Beaverton to make her mark on a handful of Flyleather-constructed kicks — and she’s most certainly made her mark. Her work, which delves into both 2D and 3D mediums, lends perfectly to the Air Force 1 and Nike Blazer Low bestowed upon her by the Swoosh. Now, after both being previewed by the brand earlier in the week — and ahead of their release on May 19th — official imagery for the collection has arrived. Here we focus on the collection’s Blazer Low, whose all-white base provides a perfect blank canvas to create.
Aerospace & Defense
houseofheat.co

Where to Buy the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Spades”

The Nike Air Force 1 is having an absolute ripper start to 2021. From holiday-honoring efforts for Valentine’s and St. Patrick’s Days to whimsical themed drops like the “Popcorn” and bodega bag-inspired “Rose” releases, the silhouette has been on a big wave of creativity to start the new year. Continuing that trend is this Nike Air Force 1 Low “Spades” which borrows its thematic from the humble play card.
Aerospace & Defense
houseofheat.co

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Animal” Arrives June 4th

Thanks to famous efforts from atmos — and originally, Tinker Hatfield — Animal prints have become a mainstay of footwear inspiration. The humble Air Force 1 seems to receive the finish more often than other silhouettes, with the sneaker receiving a customizable “Animal” AF 1/1 just last month. Now another wild option has appeared, this one more set in its safari theme than the last.
Aerospace & Defense
justfreshkicks.com

Official Images of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Gold”

Virgil Abloh will be expanding his Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low lineup next year with a brand new “University Gold” iteration. Besides the Jordan 1, the Air Force 1 Low is probably the fan-favorite out of Virgil’s Off-White x Nike collection. With multiple colorways already off of his to-do list, from a black, white, volt, and even the coveted MCA blue, the fashion guru will be opting for a University Gold theme next.
Aerospace & Defense
justfreshkicks.com

Nike Air Force 1 “Daktari” Scheduled for June

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has taken some design tips from the Dunk Low with a new rendition featuring Daktari Stripes. Featured on a variety of different Dunk’s throughout the years, the Daktari Stripes will be used once more on the Air Force 1 Low. Featuring a Coconut Milk, Atomic Orange, and Fuel Orange colorway, creamy off-white leather is used on the panelings while Daktari suede overlays easily highlight the design. Orange Nike Swooshes graces the sides while also appearing on the tongue labels as an off-white rubber midsole and gum rubber outsole complete the nostalgic design.
Aerospace & Defense
houseofheat.co

Nike Applies Contrast Stitching to the Air Force 1 “First Use”

Currently celebrating a half-century of use, the Nike Swoosh logo has become one of the world’s most recognizable symbols. It comes from humble beginnings — it was designed by a friend of a friend — and has undergone a handful of changes over the years. And in this, the 50th anniversary year, Nike is celebrating the variations through a special “First Use” collection of classics. Now it’s time again for the Air Force 1 to feature — this time in entirely new styling.
Aerospace & Defense
hypebeast.com

Early Look at UNDEFEATED's Nike Dunk Low "Dunk vs AF-1" Collaboration

After honoring Kobe Bryant for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with a special Lakers-friendly Kobe 5 Protro iteration, UNDEFEATED and. will be rolling right along with another footwear collaboration that involves the classic Nike Dunk Low. Following up on its preview of its colorway inspired by its Air Force 1 Low “Canteen”, the streetwear stalwart is now bringing light to the Dunk Low “Dunk vs AF-1” which draws from its purple Air Force 1 Low “InsideOut” variation from 2006.
Apparel
houseofheat.co

Fresh Looks // Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue”

Minneapolis skate shop Familia has chanced another opportunity to collaborate with Nike SB on its most revered silhouette to celebrate its city’s most revered live music venue with this special-edition Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue”. Honoring the five-decade-old establishment, the pair is equipped with a bevy of...
Aerospace & Defense
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Snakeskin-Covered UNDEFEATED x Nike Dunk Low “Dunk vs. AF-1”

Since opening up shop in 2002, streetwear retailer and brand UNDEFEATED has built up an impressive resume of collaborations, especially with Nike as the two parties have launched a plethora of on joint footwear capsules. Up next for these two powerhouses is a Nike Dunk Low “Dunk vs. AF-1” Pack, and one of the colorways that will be hitting the shelves this year is this rich purple and blue makeup that honors the purple Air Force 1 “InsideOut” that originally dropped in 2006.
Aerospace & Defense
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air Force 1 Imagined With Supple "Pony" Hair Finish

‘s Air Force 1 has been given a luxe “Pony” makeover. The shoe is entirely white, imagined in “Photon Dust,” while pony hair suede livens up the shoe’s minimal look. The front portion of the shoe is constructed in smooth white full-grain leather for a clean look — even the...
Aerospace & Defense
Hypebae

Nike Taps Japanese Artist Mayumi Yamase To Rework the Air Force 1 and Blazer Low Flyleather

Tokyo-based painter, sculptor, editor and writer Mayumi Yamase has joined forces with Nike to design her own take on the brand’s signature silhouettes. Featuring the Air Force 1 and Blazer Low Flyleather, the sneakers boast the artist’s signature style throughout. The former pair sports hits of “Crimson Bliss” and “Signal Blue” on the upper along with classic design lines with organic forms that represent natural elements. As for the latter kicks, the sustainable style also comes with Yamase’s artwork dressed in “Turf Orange” and “Copa” hues. Rounding out both silhouettes is the rough paint swash on the Swooshes.
Aerospace & Defense
Sole Collector

'Space Jam' Nike Air Force 1s Are Reportedly Releasing Soon

It looks like Nike is dropping a new Air Force 1 Low soon to coincide with this summer’s Space Jam: A New Legacy film starring LeBron James. New images from @Sheikhscloset on Instagram show an unreleased Air Force 1 Low that features the iconic Looney Tunes characters of Bugs and Lola Bunny on the uppers of the shoe as patches on the sides and on the tongue tag. This latest makeup comes in a simple white-based color palette complemented with bright blue accents, which appears to be inspired by the new uniforms worn by the Tune Squad in the forthcoming film.