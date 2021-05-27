First Look: Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Ballistic
Another Undefeated x Nike collab has been unveiled. Releasing as early as next month, here is a first look at the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Ballistic. Said to be part of a collection of Air Force 1 Lows that will make up their upcoming “Dunk vs AF-1” pack, the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Ballistic nods the Undefeated x Nike Dunk High Ballistic from 2013. The sneaker starts off with an Olive Green and Black base that consists of ballistic mesh on the side panel and toe box, while leather takes care of the rest of the upper. Black lining, a Sail-colored sole, dual-branded insoles that also read “Dunk vs AF-1” are all part of the sneaker’s design. The Undefeated Five Strike logo is embroidered on the lateral heel as well as on both tongue tags of the sneaker.www.kicksonfire.com