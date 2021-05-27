First Look: Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Ballistic

Nike’s Air Force 1 Experimental has been going through a steady release calendar and now the silhouette will be decked out in a USPS-themed edition. While the Nike Air Force 1 Experimental is unconventional, to say the least, Nike has acquired quite the fan base for the silhouette as of late. Now the brand will be dropping a USPS rendition dedicated to the federally ran shipping company. This rendition is dressed in White, Ghost, Ashen Slate, and Game Royal while featuring a white molded design that displays Air Force 1 spell-outs throughout. Slate blue is then added to the tongues and sockliner which adds to the organic feel while also appearing on the rubber outsoles. A Nike USPS-themed graphic is added to the heels which solidifies the meaning behind the design. Overall an interesting new offering that will likely be loved by many.