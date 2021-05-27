Cancel
Orlando, FL

Orlando Pride stars’ success reflects team-wide improvement

By Julia Poe, Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
Orlando Pride teammates celebrate scoring the first goal of the home match against the Portland Thorns on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The Pride beat the Thorns 2-1 after playing six minutes of additional time. Lizzie Heintz/Orlando Sentinel

In the early weeks of the NWSL regular season, the Orlando Pride’s — the inevitability of Sydney Leroux and Alex Morgan.

Both players have already displayed individual acts of brilliance in the short duration of the regular season. Morgan pummeled one-touch volleys from short range and dodged past defenders for fast break equalizers. Leroux slipped past some defenders and bullied through others.

The pair have combined for all five of the Pride’s regular season goals, and Leroux netted one of the team’s three goals in the Challenge Cup. But unlike in previous seasons, neither player is being forced to do it on their own.

Improvements throughout the Orlando Pride defense and midfield have lifted the team in every area of the pitch. The result has provided both Leroux and Morgan with the support they need to play at their highest form.

“In the past, everyone talked about how we had all these stars and how everyone was on their own page,” Leroux said. “I don’t think that that’s the case anymore. I think that we’re all here and we all want to win and we all want to win together.”

Both Morgan and Leroux find their first line of support from each other. The players have been teammates since they were teenagers on the youth national team, but pregnancies, injuries and international duty have kept them off the field for the past three seasons.

Without assistance on the forward line, both Morgan and Leroux used to often appear to be on an island of their own while attempting to spur the attack. Now playing together, they supply and supplement each other’s style of play, cutting behind defenders and stretching backlines thin.

“They’re the world’s top forwards,” coach Marc Skinner said. “That’s what happens when you have them. You win games.”

The strikers are also bolstered by increased attacking presence across the Pride roster. That starts with veterans like Marta and Gunny Jónsdóttir, but extends through the youngest players on the team.

Morgan’s league-leading performance has been fueled by rookie midfielder Taylor Kornieck, who leads the league in assists after setting up two of Morgan’s goals on the season.

Both strikers say Kornieck’s quick development through the start of the year has been critical for the team’s success.

“It’s amazing to see the growth from last year to now,” Leroux said. “She’s such a team player and she wants to do anything to win.”

Perhaps the most important improvement for the Pride has been a growth in the team’s ability to defensively pressure opponents.

In 2019, the Pride spent a majority of most games pinned back in their own defensive third. Although they’re still being out-possessed by opponents this season, the Pride are better equipped to break through high presses and move the ball out of the backline.

While Morgan leads the press as the player positioned highest on the field, Leroux factors heavily into that defensive pressure in the gut of the field. The striker tracks down opponents in open-field runs and tackles balls off opposing midfielders, swallowing up plays before they begin.

This increased focus on full-field defense is the heart of the new identity the Pride are carving out. It also directly impacts the offense, which thrives on the ideal of capitalizing upon mistakes and disruptions in the midfield.

Morgan’s opening goal in Wednesday’s match against Portland reflected this change. The goal-scoring opportunity began when the Thorns picked off a Pride cross in the box. Rather than falling back on the defensive, the Pride quickly sprang into its press.

First, midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard leapt to contest a header. When the ball ricocheted back, defender Phoebe McClernon pressed up to knock it back toward the Thorns box. Portland’s Angela Salem collected the loose ball for a touch, only to have it poked away by Kornieck to Morgan’s feet to set up the ensuing give-and-go.

Without winning those three consecutive duels, the goal-scoring opportunity wouldn’t exist for the Pride.

“Sometimes there are things that go amiss because you only see the final product,” Skinner said. “The midfielders have worked tirelessly. Their ground coverage is ridiculous.”

Skinner said the team still has plenty of work ahead — he wasn’t satisfied with the Pride’s press in the first half against Portland, feeling they sat too low on the field despite the pressure that caused the opening goal.

Leroux said the team needs to increase the consistency of its pressure, pushing teams further into their defensive thirds for longer stretches of play.

But the consistent finishing of Leroux and Morgan are allowing the Pride to grow through the opening matches of the season while still obtaining positive results.

“With the resilience we have in the other end, we’re going to keep the score down as much as we can,” Skinner said. “When you have the quality of the front four … we have an abundance and an ability to score goals. That’s what we’ve never had since I’ve been here.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .

