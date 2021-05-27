Another Mosaic Colorway of The Nike SB Blazer Mid
A brand new colorway of the Nike SB Blazer Mid has just surfaced with what’s being known as the “Mosaic” pair. Inspired by the mosaic art style, this Nike SB Blazer Mid takes on a very interesting look throughout the upper as it has essentially been split into three different segments of light cream, pink, and brown in materials that include leather, mesh, and suede. Additional highlights include orange detailing on the tongue tags and inner liners, broken up Swooshes on the lateral sides, colorful embroidered “NIKE” branding on the heels, white and gum midsoles, and black rubber outsoles. Be on the lookout for this Nike SB Blazer Mid “Mosaic” to release later this summer for $110.www.kicksonfire.com