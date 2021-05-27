Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Another Mosaic Colorway of The Nike SB Blazer Mid

kicksonfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new colorway of the Nike SB Blazer Mid has just surfaced with what’s being known as the “Mosaic” pair. Inspired by the mosaic art style, this Nike SB Blazer Mid takes on a very interesting look throughout the upper as it has essentially been split into three different segments of light cream, pink, and brown in materials that include leather, mesh, and suede. Additional highlights include orange detailing on the tongue tags and inner liners, broken up Swooshes on the lateral sides, colorful embroidered “NIKE” branding on the heels, white and gum midsoles, and black rubber outsoles. Be on the lookout for this Nike SB Blazer Mid “Mosaic” to release later this summer for $110.

www.kicksonfire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sb#Gum#Cream Blazer#Black Light#White Light#Art Style#Branding#Kixify Ebay#Nike Sb Blazer Mid#Mosaic Colorway#Sb Blazer#Suede#Pink#Swooshes#Light Cream#Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
eBay
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

Nike Air Total Max Uptempo “Classic Green” Drops June 17

Since being reintroduced to the market late last year, the Nike Air Total Max Uptempo has enjoyed a sprinkling of colorways new and old over the first half of 2021 — including this week’s OG reissue of the “Midnight Navy” offering. Now the retro silhouette has surfaced in a new two-tone arrangement, this Nike Air Total Max Uptempo “Classic Green”.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look: Color Skates x Nike SB Dunk High “Kebab and Destroy”

All the way from Greece, Nike SB will be teaming up with Color Skates for a Dunk High silhouette dubbed, “Kebab and Destroy”. Color Skates, located in Greece, will be releasing their very own Nike SB Dunk High later this year dedicated to the popular Greek food, gyro kebab. Decking the entire silhouette in a makeover dedicated to the delicacy, the tan suede upper is dedicated to the pita while a white leather toe box is a nod to the famous tzatziki sauce. Other details include a brown and black elephant print used on the heels and ankles which constitutes for meat while red laces tie the sneaker down which represents tomatoes. Gyro graphics are included on the lower ankles while Color Skates branding is placed on the ankles as well along with the tongue labels.
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

Another Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low Has Surfaced

Undefeated and Nike will be continuing their efforts next year in Summer 2021 on a collaborative Nike Dunk Low SP colorway. If you thought the Nike Dunk resurgence was just a 2020 thing, we’ve been getting more and more evidence that the silhouette will also be thriving in 2021 as well. While there’s still a variety of different colorways slated for this year, we just got a leak for next Summer which will bring forth an Undefeated collaboration.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike VaporMax

Nike Air VaporMax Plus Surfaces in a Bubblegum Theme. Nike Combines Generations of Air Max into One Shoe With the... Official Images of the Nike Air VaporMax “Exeter Edition”. The Brand New Nike Vapormax EVO NRG Has Surfaced in a... 123...11Page 1 of 11. FOLLOW US. POPULAR. Official Images of...
Carssneakernews.com

The Nike SB Blazer Low GT Gets A Split-Tone Look And Green Accents

The Nike SB Blazer Low is a tried-and-true skate classic. It has won the skate community’s approval, thus any major upgrades to the design aren’t necessary. However, Grant Taylor has been able to add some personal touches to the model and even improving upon it with higher taping. His Nike SB Blazer Low GT now sees a new arrangement that channels a two-tone look and hints of forest green.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

A Full Breakdown of the Nike SB Dunk Low “What The P-Rod”

Paul Rodriguez and Nike SB will be dropping another collaboration in a “What The P-Rod” edition that celebrates past P-Rod signature colorways. If any skate helped Nike SB to get where they’re at today, it’s Paul Rodriguez. One of the household names in the skating scene, P-Rod has sported Nike SB since the beginning and has been the face of the brand for quite some time. Throughout that time period, the skater has also seen quite a few of his own collaboratory signature shoes which are now being celebrated all on one pair of kicks via a “What The” theme. The pair of kicks pulls from his signature shoe series along with some of his personal designs from his P-Rod line.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

Here's Where to Buy the Nike SB Dunk Low What The P-Rod Early

Skateboarder Paul Rodriguez has been a central character in the Nike SB story since he signed to Nike in 2005. In the 16 years since, P-Rod and the Swoosh have released ten signature shoes and the latest is the most memorable yet. The aptly named Nike SB Dunk Low What The P-Rod is set to drop on May 24 but you can get your hands on a pair already at StockX.
Shoppinghypebeast.com

Reebok Instapump Fury Arrives in "Chalk" Colorway

Reebok‘s popular Instapump Fury has released in a crisp “Chalk” colorway. Following in the footsteps of a Pump Omni Zone II “Chalk” with an identical color scheme, this new Instapump Fury offers an ideal summertime look; one that’s simultaneously clean and sporty with plenty of retro running flair. “Chalk,” an...
ApparelThe Berrics Canteen

Primitive Teams Up With Nike SB For ‘What The P-Rod?’ Release

Paul Rodriguez has a new tribute Nike SB Dunk Low (“What The Paul?”) coming out next week with a composite of colorways that pays homage to his ten years—and ten pro model shoes—with the company. Ahead of the release, Primitive put together some recent footage of the man to celebrate. The footage is astounding, especially when you consider that P-Rod underwent some gnarly muthafuckin’ knee surgery in 2018; he tore his MCL, ACL, and meniscus all at once. Legend.
Video Gameshotnewhiphop.com

PlayStation x Nike PG 5 "PS5" Surfaces In Blue Colorway: Photos

Paul George's Nike line has consistently been praised by fans over the last few years and in 2021, he has officially introduced the Nike PG 5. To help promote the launch of this shoe, Nike has teamed up with Sony again for a brand new PlayStation collaboration that will help pay homage to the brand new PS5. Over the past few weeks, we have seen the white colorway of this new PS5 collaboration and this weekend, a blue and black offering was revealed online.
ApparelBaller Status

PUMA Unveils 3 New Colorways for the RS-Dreamer

To celebrate J. Cole and others’ drive to chase their dreams, PUMA is releasing three new colorways of the rapper’s signature shoe, the RS-DREAMER. Set to return in Red, Blue and Lime Green colorways, the sneaker meets the street with a court-ready design for a fully playable pair of kicks. The RS-DREAMER features a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, a ProFoam midsole and RS foam heel for maximum energy return and a full coverage, high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Does Its Best Killshot 2 Impersonation

Clean, classic and versatile, ‘s Blazer Low is an apt warm weather footwear choice. In summer 2021 it’s doing its best impersonation of another popular Nike Sportswear lifestyle model, the Killshot 2, by replicating its well-known navy and cream colorway. A onetime tennis sneaker that has become a go-to for the urban finance bro in years past — and is often paired with J. Crew chinos and a Patagonia fleece vest or jacket — the Killshot 2’s preppy style is playfully replicated by this low-cut Blazer, making for a tongue-in cheek homage to a “cult” favorite.
Aerospace & DefenseHypebae

Nike Taps Japanese Artist Mayumi Yamase To Rework the Air Force 1 and Blazer Low Flyleather

Tokyo-based painter, sculptor, editor and writer Mayumi Yamase has joined forces with Nike to design her own take on the brand’s signature silhouettes. Featuring the Air Force 1 and Blazer Low Flyleather, the sneakers boast the artist’s signature style throughout. The former pair sports hits of “Crimson Bliss” and “Signal Blue” on the upper along with classic design lines with organic forms that represent natural elements. As for the latter kicks, the sustainable style also comes with Yamase’s artwork dressed in “Turf Orange” and “Copa” hues. Rounding out both silhouettes is the rough paint swash on the Swooshes.
ApparelHighsnobiety

10 of the Best ASICS Novablast Colorways for Summer 2021

The runnaissance has happened. In a year dominated by the pandemic and all of its undesirable consequences, most of us picked up a pair of sneakers, copped some new running gear, and hit the pavements at pace. It’s a beautiful example of a silver lining. Another aspect of the so-called runnaissance is that the peaking popularity of running trainers forged some new-age classics. One silhouette that really stole the limelight this year was the ASICS Novablast.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Fresh Looks // Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue”

Minneapolis skate shop Familia has chanced another opportunity to collaborate with Nike SB on its most revered silhouette to celebrate its city’s most revered live music venue with this special-edition Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue”. Honoring the five-decade-old establishment, the pair is equipped with a bevy of...