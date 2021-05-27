Another Mosaic Colorway of The Nike SB Blazer Mid

Paul Rodriguez and Nike SB will be dropping another collaboration in a “What The P-Rod” edition that celebrates past P-Rod signature colorways. If any skate helped Nike SB to get where they’re at today, it’s Paul Rodriguez. One of the household names in the skating scene, P-Rod has sported Nike SB since the beginning and has been the face of the brand for quite some time. Throughout that time period, the skater has also seen quite a few of his own collaboratory signature shoes which are now being celebrated all on one pair of kicks via a “What The” theme. The pair of kicks pulls from his signature shoe series along with some of his personal designs from his P-Rod line.