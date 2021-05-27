newsbreak-logo
I Dunno Who Needs To Hear This But Stealing is Stealing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s this new filter on Tiktok called the “Versailles Run” which is a woman in a formal ballgown running through the Palace of Versailles. People have used it in many creative and funny ways. I did come across one Tiktok that I won’t re-post as I don’t want the person...

