S.F. is about to see a wave of affordable housing projects bring 900 homes to the city
A decade-long push by city officials to pressure office and market-rate developers to carve out land for affordable housing is starting to pay off. The Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development is set to announce on Thursday that it has picked affordable builders to construct nearly 900 units on nine sites scattered around the city, with the majority concentrated in the South of Market where the tech boom of the 2010s was most prominent.www.sfchronicle.com