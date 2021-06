The most important accessory that everyone needs to know about this summer is not basketweave mules or crocodile-effect shoulder bags — it's UPF. UPF rate indicates how much of the sun's UV radiation is absorbed by the fabric — meaning how much of the sun's UV radiation is allowed to pass through it. Protecting your skin from the sun's damaging effects should always be one of your top priorities year round, but especially during the summer months. Between primers, tinted moisturizers, and regular old sunscreen, there are countless products available to keep your face safe from UV rays. But beyond skincare, there are other measures you can take to practice sun safety. We're talking about UV-protective clothing, and no, not just swimwear.