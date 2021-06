Sen. Elizabeth Warren showed again today that challenging her on the numbers is a fool’s errand, because she always brings the receipts. At a Senate Banking Committee today with the heads of the major U.S. banks – including JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo — the Massachusetts senator pointed out these giant institutions received automatic and free protection against overdraft fees by government lenders. Yet, despite recommendations from bank regulators that they pass on the same protection to its customers, the major banks refused to waive overdraft fees for customers during one of the most unsettling economic years in American history. Despite getting bailed out by the government, the major banks went on to collect what Warren says was $4 billion in overdraft fees last year.