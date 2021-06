Easy Shrimp Egg Rolls inspired by my favorite Chinese take-out only healthier, loaded with shrimp in every bite. Air fryer or baked!. I love cooking egg rolls in the air fryer because skipping the frying means they are healthier and lighter (see all my air fryer recipes here). If you don’t have an air fryer, you can also bake them. They’re so easy to make and taste so good! Serve them with a dipping sauce, like sweet chili sauce, duck sauce, or spicy mustard if you wish. If you want to do a homemade takeout “fakeout” night, these egg rolls would be delicious with fried rice, General Tso’s chicken, or orange chicken.