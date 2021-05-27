FHFA: Fannie, Freddie Sold More than 130,000 Nonperforming Loans Since 2014
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have sold 130,808 nonperforming loans as of Dec. 31, 2020, with a total unpaid balance of $24.5 billion, according to the Non-Performing Loan Sales Report released today by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. On average, the NPLs had a delinquency of 2.9 years and an average current loan-to-value ratio of 91%. Nearly half (43%) of the NPLs sold came from New Jersey, New York and Florida.bankingjournal.aba.com