FHFA: Fannie, Freddie Sold More than 130,000 Nonperforming Loans Since 2014

We are nearly at the halfway point of the year and all the predictions from the end of last year suggesting that interest rates would steadily increase and never again see the low rates of the pandemic have only just barely proven true. As of this week they have stayed below 3% for five out of the last six weeks for 30-year fixed-rate loans, reaching 2.95% based on the Freddie Mac weekly report. When we closed out 2020, rates were at 2.67% which was just one basis point higher than their lowest level on record from a few weeks earlier.