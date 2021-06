Overdraft fees are predatory bullshit — a tool that banks use to run up a profit, capitalizing off their customers when they are at their most vulnerable. Ally Bank, one of the largest banks in the country, rightly recognized the burden that these unnecessary fees put on its customers last year and suspended the charges during the coronavirus pandemic. Now it is officially doing away with the fees for good. On Thursday, the company announced that it is killing off overdraft charges for all customers, citing the burden that these fees place on vulnerable populations.