Congress & Courts

Yellen: Funding Needed for FinCEN’s Beneficial Ownership Database, CDFIs

 3 days ago

Ahead of the release of the president’s budget tomorrow, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House appropriators that funding is needed for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to build its beneficial ownership database—something ABA has long advocated for. Congress authorized the creation of the database as part of a series of anti-money laundering reforms passed at the end of 2020, but Yellen noted that it “has not yet provided any funding to do it.”

