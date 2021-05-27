San Jose Shooter Was Previously Questioned By Border Officials
The man who fatally shot nine people in San Jose, California, Wednesday was previously detained and questioned by border officials, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials reportedly found evidence Samuel James Cassidy held animosity against his workplace while he was detained after a trip to the Philippines in 2016, according to the WSJ. Cassidy worked at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) for at least nine years.yournews.com