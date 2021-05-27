Former Public Image Ltd bassist Jah Wobble announces 30 date tour including Brighton gig

Forget curated playlists. Join Brian Eno on his new radio station, The Lighthouse, as he offers you a blindfolded dive into a massive collection of unreleased music. The man needs little introduction, but he sure defies explanation. Brian Eno has launched his own radio show titled The Lighthouse on Sonos Radio HD. Now at 73, Eno is known by so many for his own work and his collaborations. And in true Eno fashion, ‘playlists’ will be randomly selected — there’s no telling what two pieces could be placed next to one another. Eno plans to premiere upwards of 300 unreleased tracks from his 50-year career.