Former Public Image Ltd bassist Jah Wobble announces 30 date tour including Brighton gig
Jah Wobble has announced a mammoth 30-date UK tour for early next year with his Invaders Of The Heart. It kicks off on Thursday 13th January 2022 at the Junction in Cambridge and finishes over three months later in Wimborne on Saturday 30th April. Thankfully there is a Brighton concert as part of the tour and this will see them making a welcome return to Patterns on Friday 4th March 2022 – Grab your tickets HERE.www.brightonandhovenews.org