Monkeys change 'accents' when under social and environmental pressure

In response to Don Curtis’ recent letter “Is overpopulation driving migration?” Short answer? No. Climate change is. Long answer: The areas that Curtis pointed out (Middle East, Africa, South and Central America) contain vast amounts of people, sure. However, poor areas in the world are likely to be hit with the worst effects of climate change. The issues outlined in his letter involve the greed of corporations. The Amazon being destroyed is not the fault of all humans in South America; it is the choice of a corporation. The richest billionaires of the world, which are approximately 6.5 percent of the population, are responsible for approximately half of the carbon emissions that are damaging the environments these immigrants are coming from. If we are able to reverse the catastrophic effects of climate change, it benefits us all no matter where we live in the world. And besides, global population growth is actually dropping.