Boris Johnson Refused to Close Borders to Stop COVID Because He Thought it Would be “Racist”

By Paul Joseph Watson
yournews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to his former chief adviser, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially refused to close the borders to stop the spread of coronavirus because he thought it would be seen as “racist.”. Appearing before a parliamentary committee investigating the government’s response to the pandemic, Dominic Cummings said there was a...

yournews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Italy#Europe#Uk#Politicians#Racism#Open Borders#Johnson Controls#British#Italians#Numerous Democratic Party#Border Controls#Mayor#Government Officials#Stand#Chinese People#Chief Adviser#Policy#United States#Chinatown
