Find fresh fun at these 5 North Georgia farms
These farms have something for most every season, whether it's picking strawberries, harvesting lavender or taking a hay ride.
Jaemor Farms
Thousands flock to this family farm for their large variety of peaches in the summer. In other seasons, the farm offers strawberries, pumpkins and even fresh flowers. Events are often held, including one-day U-pick events during each season as well as a corn maze. The market is also worth a visit, featuring a variety of locally made products and foods like soft-serve ice cream and hand pies made with produce from the farm.
- 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto
- jaemorfarms.com | 770-869-3999
Red Oak Lavender Farm
This property features several varieties of lavender, including those used for culinary purposes and those more common in bath and body products. The farm hosts U-Pick days in June when the flowers are in full bloom.
- 2882 Red Oak Flats Road, Dahlonega
- redoaklavender.com | 706-974-8230
Warbington Farms
This farm is known for its 3 acres of U-pick strawberries available in the spring but also features pumpkins in the fall and a petting zoo, slides and other kids activities.
- 5555 Crow Road, Cumming
- www.warbingtonfarms.com | 770-889-1515
Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Uncle Shuck’s off Ga. Highway 9 in Dawson County is a 15-acre seasonally themed corn maze with food, pick-your-own pumpkins, activities for kids and miles of corn maze trails to get lost in. It’s open September through November.
- 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville
- uncleshucks.com | 770-772-6223
Burt’s Pumpkin Farm
This farm in Dawson County has one of the largest selections of pick-your-own pumpkins in North Georgia. It also offers scenic hayrides through the farm and shopping at the farm’s country store. It’s open spring through fall.
- 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Road, Dawsonville
- www.shopburtsfarm.com | 706-265-3701