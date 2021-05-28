Find fresh fun at these 5 North Georgia farms

These farms have something for most every season, whether it's picking strawberries, harvesting lavender or taking a hay ride.

Jaemor Farms

Thousands flock to this family farm for their large variety of peaches in the summer. In other seasons, the farm offers strawberries, pumpkins and even fresh flowers. Events are often held, including one-day U-pick events during each season as well as a corn maze. The market is also worth a visit, featuring a variety of locally made products and foods like soft-serve ice cream and hand pies made with produce from the farm.

5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto

jaemorfarms.com | 770-869-3999

Red Oak Lavender Farm

This property features several varieties of lavender, including those used for culinary purposes and those more common in bath and body products. The farm hosts U-Pick days in June when the flowers are in full bloom.

2882 Red Oak Flats Road, Dahlonega

redoaklavender.com | 706-974-8230

Warbington Farms

This farm is known for its 3 acres of U-pick strawberries available in the spring but also features pumpkins in the fall and a petting zoo, slides and other kids activities.

5555 Crow Road, Cumming

www.warbingtonfarms.com | 770-889-1515

Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Uncle Shuck’s off Ga. Highway 9 in Dawson County is a 15-acre seasonally themed corn maze with food, pick-your-own pumpkins, activities for kids and miles of corn maze trails to get lost in. It’s open September through November.

125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville

uncleshucks.com | 770-772-6223

Burt’s Pumpkin Farm

This farm in Dawson County has one of the largest selections of pick-your-own pumpkins in North Georgia. It also offers scenic hayrides through the farm and shopping at the farm’s country store. It’s open spring through fall.