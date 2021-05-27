Facebook to Allow Speculation on ‘Man-Made’ Coronavirus Origins
Facebook announced Wednesday it will no longer remove claims addressing the possible origins of the coronavirus and whether it is man-made or manufactured. The policy change came on the same day President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” to investigate the origin of the virus, despite ending a State Department investigation under former President Donald Trump seeking the same goal, as Breitbart News reported.yournews.com