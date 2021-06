Paul told the Corinthian church that he did not come with eloquence or wisdom but in weakness, preaching Christ crucified as most important. When all are committed to this, we are truly the church and will change the world! But we must be united in this mission. Jesus passionately prayed that His followers would be one and “may be brought to complete unity.” Why? “So that the world may believe that You have sent Me.” Paul also had much to say about the importance of unity as product and proof of the gospel. Unity is a critical manifestation of a Spirit-empowered church and an essential witness to the world. The enemy wants nothing more than to divide us, so we must be diligent.