Houston-area eatery BB's Tex-Orleans will open a new location this fall at 21441 Hwy. 249, Tomball, according to Maricela Bassler, chief brand officer for BB's Tex-Orleans. The eatery will feature a Cajun-inspired menu, such as boiled crawfish, po’boys and homemade gumbo as well as a full-service bar. The eatery is one of three locations opening this year, with the other two being in Kingwood and San Antonio. There are 10 other BB's Tex-Orleans locations in the Houston area. www.bbstexorleans.com.