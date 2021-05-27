Level 3 Offender Notifications For Rochester and Claremont

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of new COVID-19 infections in the Rochester area last week was the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. Olmsted County Public Health reported 30 new COVID-19 infections last week. It was the lowest weekly total since 15 new cases were reported for the week that ended on March 16th of last year. The total count from the previous week was 48. It finally dropped below 100 in mid-March after 34 consecutive weeks with more than 100 new infections in Olmsted County. The highest weekly total occurred in mid-November when 872 new cases were reported.