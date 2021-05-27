Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Food industry groups come together to develop 'breakthrough' code of practice

By Canadian Press
lakelandtoday.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — A group of associations representing food producers and retailers has agreed to work together to develop a food industry code of practice, a collaboration one industry insider is calling a "breakthrough" for ensuring a reliable and affordable food supply in Canada. The associations have come together to form...

www.lakelandtoday.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Canada#Food Supply#Public Companies#Power Companies#Retail Industry#Effective Leaders#Loblaw Companies Ltd#United Grocers Inc#Metro Inc#Empire Company Ltd#Sobeys#Safeway#The Canadian Press#Tsx#Food Industry Leaders#Food Manufacturers#Food Producers#Suppliers#Collaboration#Multiple Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrybirminghamnews.net

Naturally Splendid Secures 10-Year Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Rights To Popular Plant Protein, Meat Alternative Line

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ('Naturally Splendid', 'NSE' or 'the Company') (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd., a division of Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer, to become the exclusive manufacturer for an extensive line of plant-based, meat-alternative products for the Canadian market.
Industrybostonnews.net

Cold Chain Logistics Market (2021-2025) | Imperative to Address Food Security Allows Cold Chain Logistics Market to Thrive, Says Fairfield Market Research

Effective supply chain management is often the USP of an organisation's operations, minimizing waste and reducing damage caused to goods. Logistics management is the planning, implementation, and control of goods from the production site to the final consumer. Cold chain logistics has grown by leaps and bounds in export-driven economies such as Japan, Germany, China, and Korea. Cold chain logistics comprises insulated vehicles and temperature controlled warehouses for proper storage and distribution.
Industrychemengonline.com

Hygienic decanters designed for the food industry

The Foodec Hygiene Plus (photo) decanter comes with a range of features that have been engineered to ensure optimal hygiene levels alongside more efficient cleaning processes. There are drainage holes that lead to less residue left in the decanter centrifuge, improving overall cleanliness while reducing the potential for unscheduled downtime. In addition, the integrated cleaning-in-place (CIP) bar makes it easier to clean every part of the inside of the frame and the outside of the bowl, while the CIP feed tube makes the critical dead-end areas of the feed tube, particularly the area around the decanter feed zone and tapered cone section, easier to access. All product wetted surfaces are also designed to be a smooth as possible, reducing biofilm build-up and improving overall hygiene. — Alfa Laval AB, Lund, Sweden.
Industryprovideocoalition.com

IBC2021: industry comes together on December 2021

IBC2021 will mark a return to the regular in-person event but skips September date for December, so as to make it possible to answer to the industry desire to come together again. “Following a period of industry consultation, the IBC Partnership Board has agreed that December is the best date...
Businessperfumerflavorist.com

Robertet Acquires Ecom Food Industries

Robertet has announced the acquisition of Ecom Food Industries of Toronto, Canada. Ecom, a North American based manufacturer of specialty natural flavors and extracts, provides all-natural products and value-added services to the food and beverage, health, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. Philippe Maubert, chairman, Robertet Groupe, said, “The Ecom client and...
IndustryEntrepreneur

Abu Dhabi-Based Startup The Concept Partners With Etihad Airways To Develop IoT-Based Food Tray And Reduce Food Waste In The Aviation Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The Concept, a UAE-based product development and design company, is teaming up with Etihad Airways to develop sustainable inflight solutions to monitor food consumption and reduce food waste in the aviation industry.
Industrychemengonline.com

Breakthrough testing for H2/natural-gas blend in industrial steelmaking

Snam S.p.A. (Milan, Italy) announced that the world’s first test of a 30% hydrogen/natural gas blend in the forging processes used in industrial steelmaking was held in Rho (province of Milan), at the Forgiatura A. Vienna plant. The trial involved the use of the hydrogen/gas mix to heat the furnaces...
Utica, NYWKTV

Technology, food industry leaders come together for virtual manufacturing expo

UTICA, N.Y. – Local industry leaders came together for a virtual Food-and-Tech Manufacturing Expo Wednesday, led by Cree CEO Gregg Lowe. The virtual trade show, organized by FuzeHub, was called ‘How the Mohawk Valley Feeds Innovation’ and featured speakers from local companies and organizations that support the state’s agriculture and technology industries.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Renewable Energy in the Food Processing Industry

Jane Marsh is the Editor-in-Chief of Environment.co. She covers topics related to climate policy, sustainability, renewable energy and more. President Biden signed the U.S. onto the Paris Agreement during his first day in office. It signifies our sustainable efforts by conserving natural resources and ecological longevity. Many Americans have displayed eco-friendly intentions, investing in electric cars, solar-paneled roofs and wind turbines.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Credit Insurance Market 2021 Industry Recent Study Including Current Trends and Development Factors by 2029 | Euler Hermes, Atradius, Zurich, Credendo Group

A new versatile research report on the Global Credit Insurance Market is aimed at promising a unique approach towards an industry assessment of the Credit Insurance market covering the most important factors driving the growth of the industry. The Credit Insurance Market report makes available the current and forthcoming technical and financial details of the industry. It is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to the Market.biz archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Credit Insurance market. This report explores all the key factors affecting the growth of the global Credit Insurance market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production, and value chain analysis.
Retailmediapost.com

Flowers Foods, Richards Group Develop New Sales Attribution Model

Flowers Foods, parent brand of Nature’s Own, Wonder, and Tastykake is sharing insights from a first-to-market program that allows for direct attribution of product sales to upper-funnel display and contextual video impressions. The campaign was spearheaded by Flowers Foods agency partner The Richards Group along with Catalina and Amobee that...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Market (Future Trends PDF) | Current Updates, Research Overview, Development Strategy and Industry Forecast to 2031

The Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Food Industry Automation Equipments Market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, GEA Group, Fortive Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric, Nord Drivesystems. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Career Development & Advicemartechseries.com

The Dynamic Duo: Best Practices for Remote Marketing and Sales Teams Working Together

Imagine that you have just worked for months on the perfect marketing campaign. Everything is absolutely flawless — the creative is beautiful, the messaging is clear, and the lists are clean. Your campaign is launched, leads come flooding in, and sales … well, sales does nothing. Aside from complaining about not having the “right” leads — the kind that generate prospects that are primed and ready to buy. This is frustrating both for marketers and for sales.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Secondary Macronutrients Market Analysis 2020-2027 by Key Companies – Coromandel International Limited, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., Haifa Group, K+S Aktiengesellschaft

New research from The Insight partners, the Secondary Macronutrients Market is anticipated to thrive in the forecast period owing to factors such as growing demands for high-value crops like fruits and vegetables coupled with applications in industrial crops. Need for increasing agricultural yield to meet the requirements of the growing population further boosts the growth of the secondary macronutrients market. However, limited availability of the product along with prevalent counterfeits is a major restraint for the secondary macronutrients market. Nonetheless, increasing investments in agricultural operations in the developing countries showcase growth opportunity for the major players operating in the secondary macronutrients market during the forecast period.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Patent & Trademark Office Issues Patent To ComplianceMate® For Innovative Food Safety Management System

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CM Systems LLC, (ComplianceMate®), a leader in Food Safety Technology and Automation, announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,004,020 to ComplianceMate® for its Digital Food Safety Management System. ComplianceMate's patented invention provides a digital checklist of tasks to be performed in a food service establishment utilizing automated temperature sensors, automated checklists using a Bluetooth probe, and robust reporting capabilities.
Economystalberttoday.ca

Statistics Canada set to unveil May jobs numbers

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will say today how the job market fared in May as lockdowns to slow the pandemic continued to keep many businesses closed. The economy lost 207,000 jobs in April as a spike in COVID-19 cases led to renewed public health restrictions and the unemployment rate rose to 8.1 per cent.
Agriculturesustainablepulse.com

EU Trade Unions Call for Immediate Ban on Glyphosate Herbicides to Protect Workers

The European Federation of Food, Agriculture and Tourism Trade Unions (EFFAT) has called for an immediate ban on glyphosate-based herbicides and other harmful pesticides. In a press release on Friday EFFAT stated “Protecting agri-workers’ health is EFFAT’s number one priority. EFFAT calls for an immediate ban on glyphosate in the renewal process, which ends in 2022. EFFAT also calls for more investments in the promotion of alternatives to the use of glyphosate and other harmful pesticides and urges a clear governance in charge of a smooth transition with the involvement of Trade Unions. Existing jobs must be protected and new quality ones created.