Porter’s in Riverton is bringing back their BBQ Battle for 2021! No need to hide your excitement. We’re excited too! The weather is warming up when it’s not snowing, but hey, bbq in the snow and you may get extra points for the effort. It’s all about what you’re grillin’ and not as much about how you’re chillin’. We want to see all the delicious food and inspirational creations you come up with on the grill. Time to get your grill on!