Cardinal Stadium to Operate at Full Capacity in 2021

By University of Louisville PR
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 2 days ago

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville will return to full capacity this fall in Cardinal Stadium, where the Cardinals will play seven home football games. Advancements in state and national health guidelines will allow a return to full capacity, including popular pregame tailgating in accompanying parking lots, when UofL opens the home portion of its 2021 schedule against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 11.

"This is the news our fans have been waiting for," said Vince Tyra, UofL Vice President/Director of Athletics. "We are BACK, my friends. We couldn't be more excited to fill our house and welcome Card Nation back home. Get your tickets. Plan your tailgate. Bring your voice. Our football team and staff are so excited to see you. So am I. Let's bring our Louisville Football life back to Floyd Street."

Season tickets for UofL home games, which includes games against national power Clemson and intrastate rival Kentucky, are currently on sale by visiting GoCards.com/tickets for ticket prices and more information. Season ticket packages start at just $140, providing substantial savings over single-game ticket prices.

A special football CardsPass will also be available this season, providing a unique seat location for each game while ensuring various viewpoints and experiences for games with the ability to link/sit with friends who also purchase. This flexible ticket option starts at $199 and provides access to all home games.

Fans may work together with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by texting (502) 852-5151 or emailing tickets@gocards.com. Fans also have the option to complete a season ticket interest form at this link.

Fans who purchase season tickets have the opportunity to utilize extended, interest-free payment plan options. Additional stadium gates constructed in Cardinal Stadium last year will aid fans with their ease of entry into the stadium.

In addition to its seven-game home schedule, the Cardinals will open their season on Sept. 6 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Ole Miss. Tickets may be purchased through the UofL ticket office at this link ranging from lower level seats to all-inclusive club options. Season ticket holders have exclusive access to a 50 percent offer through their "My Cardinals Account."

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Louisville, KY
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

