Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STZHF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.