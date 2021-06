CLEVELAND -- More than ever, the Indians need Shane Bieber to be, well, Shane Bieber. And on Thursday, he showed that he’s getting back into his usual rhythm. Bieber permitted just one hit (a solo homer) in seven frames with 12 strikeouts in Cleveland's 5-2 win over the Tigers on Thursday night. It marked just the second time this season he’d given up no more than one run in a start, and the first time he fanned more than 10 batters since April 30. And, arguably, the biggest difference was that he felt more comfortable with his 2020 go-to pitch: his curveball.