Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverton, WY

CWC announces new head soccer coach

By Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
county10.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Riverton, WY) – Steven Harrison is the new head coach of the Central Wyoming College Men’s and Women’s soccer program as of May 10, 2021. Harrison comes to CWC with over 15 years of college coaching experience. He started his career as the men’s and women’s assistant coach at Neosho County Community College and ultimately took over the men’s program. After that, Harrison went on to Northeast Texas Community College as the men’s head coach and women’s assistant coach. Most recently, he was the Crowder College Men’s coach for three years.

county10.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverton, WY
Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Riverton, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwc#Webster University#Fontbonne University#Assistant Coach#Texas College#Cwc#The Crowder College Men#Division Iii#Rustlers#Rustler Athletics#Coaching#Columbia#Media Communications#Daughter Olivia#Master#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Green River, WYsweetwaternow.com

Wolves’ Munoz and Roberts Win Hurdles, High Jump at Regionals

RIVERTON — The Green River High School (GRHS) track and field team competed in the 4A West Regional outdoor track and field meet in Riverton. The GRHS boys had a successful performance as the team placed fourth. As for the Lady Wolves, the girls team came in eighth just a few points behind Rock Springs.
Rock Springs, WYsweetwaternow.com

Tigers Qualify 19 for State Track and Field

RIVERTON — The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) track and field team showed out at the 4A West Regional outdoor track and field meet in Riverton. The RSHS boys placed third as a team, while the Lady Tigers came in seventh overall. As a team, the Tigers had nearly 50 personal records broken.
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: TCSD holds Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County School District’s (TCSD) Special Olympic athletes showed up in full force on Friday for the county’s Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games. 15 district athletes competed in two categories of sports; Basketball Skills and Track and Field Events. Scores from Friday’s events will be compiled and...
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: May 16, 2021

AA East: (Overall Record Listed First, Then Conference Record) Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Cody track finds success at regionals

Luke Talich won two events and the Cody girls saw wins in the 4x400 relay, Ada Nelson in the 800 and Grace Shaffer in pole vault Friday-Saturday at the 4A West Regional track meet in Riverton. The Fillies finished third and the Broncs sixth in an eight team field of...
Green River, WYwyo4news.com

Regional Track and Field results for Tigers and Wolves

May 16, 2021 — The Rock Springs and Green River High School track and field teams competed in the 4A West Regional meet in Riverton. A local highlight in the girls’ completion was Green River’s Lilian Munoz winning the championship in the 300 Meter Hurdles. Hayden Roberts of Green River won the championship in the Boys High Jump competition.
Natrona County, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County dominates 4A West track and field regionals

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - While Kelly Walsh hosted the 4A East track and field regionals in Casper this past weekend, crosstown rivals Natrona County participated in the 4A West track and field regionals in Riverton. Along with hosts Riverton, Jackson, Green River, Rock Springs, Star Valley, Evanston, and...
Wyoming Stateswiowanewssource.com

Rome Weber returns to Wyoming's secondary while navigating fatherhood

LARAMIE — Had it been a choice that might have only affected him, Rome Weber would have played football last season. Nowadays, though, Wyoming’s defensive back has much more to think about than himself. Weber rejoined the Cowboys’ football program this spring after nearly a year away, and he did...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

3 Fremont County athletes on Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball team

(Fremont County, WY) – The rosters for the annual Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series for Wyoming were released on Tuesday, May 11th. 3 athletes from Fremont County were named on this roster, including: Angela Astorga from Wyoming Indian High School, Jared Lucas from Riverton High School, and Bryan ‘Beaver’ St. Clair from Lander Valley High School.
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

#Whatshappening: Fremont County 4H Golf Tournament

Be ready to support a great cause at the Fremont County 4H Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 22 at the Lander Golf Course. Gather your golf buddies, create your dream team, and get ready for the game of your life! No golf buddies? No problem! You can play on your own.
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

CWC team wins UW-led Wyoming Collegiate Business Ethics Case Competition

A team from Central Wyoming College (CWC) recently won the inaugural Wyoming Collegiate Business Ethics Case Competition (WCBECC) hosted virtually by the University of Wyoming College of Business’ Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Collegiate Program. Eight Rocky Mountain region community colleges were invited to compete. CWC team members were sophomores Talia...
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

Frontier Academy graduate received diploma Tuesday

For the third Fremont County School District #25 Trustees meeting in a row, a graduation ceremony was held for the district’s Frontier Academy. Receiving her high school diploma Tuesday night was Adrianna M. Bush before friends, family and Frontier Administrators. The mascot of the Frontier Academy is the Phoenix, and...
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

Congratulations to Frontier Academy graduate Adrianna M. Bush

(Riverton, WY) – The May 11th Fremont County School District #25 School Board meeting saw the graduation of Frontier Academy student Adrianna M. Bush. Adrianna is an on-time graduate, 4.5 GPA student, and has her sights on becoming a Forensic Pathologist. She is already on the right path to see...