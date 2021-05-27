CWC announces new head soccer coach

(Riverton, WY) – Steven Harrison is the new head coach of the Central Wyoming College Men’s and Women’s soccer program as of May 10, 2021. Harrison comes to CWC with over 15 years of college coaching experience. He started his career as the men’s and women’s assistant coach at Neosho County Community College and ultimately took over the men’s program. After that, Harrison went on to Northeast Texas Community College as the men’s head coach and women’s assistant coach. Most recently, he was the Crowder College Men’s coach for three years.