Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Jeff Laubenstein and the Goblin Tokens

By Hobbes Q
hipstersofthecoast.com
 5 days ago

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the plan is for all the episodes this month to relate to important topics within mental health. We are also participating (along with other excellent creators) in #MentalHealthMtG and attempting to raise money for mental health organizations!. In today’s episode we have the...

www.hipstersofthecoast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hobbes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Black Magic#Magic Artist#Dunkin#Magicfest#Grinding Coffee Co#Lgbt#Mental Health Links#Nami#Trevorlifeline#Trevorchat#Trevortext#Lgbtq#Mel Chronicler#Twitter#Hipstersofthecoast Com#Magic Content#Episodes#Gamers#Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
Mental HealthCosmopolitan

12 Mental Health Podcasts To Listen to on a Bad Brain Day

Here’s a sentence that just about everyone with a pulse can relate to: My mental health has suffered a lot in the last year. Everybody is stressed out of their minds and stretched too thin. It’s more important than ever to prioritize mental health, wellness, and self-care. But, uh…how, exactly? When you’re already having a bad brain day, trying to get yourself out of a rut can feel impossible. Which is why I highly recommend turning down your thoughts and turning up a mental health podcast.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

12 Mental Health Podcasts to Listen to Between Therapy Sessions

There are podcasts about pretty much everything: There are pods about books, self-help, true-crime and everything in between—including mental health. Here are 12 great mental health podcasts that cover everything from depression and anxiety to grief and addiction. Note that none of these podcasts should be used in place of therapy or medication, but rather as an enlightening little add-on to your existing mental healthcare routine.
Books & Literaturebookmarks.reviews

Goblin: A Novel in Six Novellas

These six novellas tell the story of a place where the rain is always falling, nighttime is always near, and your darkest fears and desires await. Welcome to Goblin. It’s hard not to compare the town of Goblin to King’s haunted Derry. But at its heart, Goblin is all Malerman. Throughout the stories, he writes like a downhill train, weaving Goblin’s past and present into one rain-soaked horror show with stories featuring, among others, a man obsessed with being scared to death by a ghost; a hunter with forbidden game on his mind; and a magician whose magic might not be 'clean' ... These stories offer up a history lesson and guided tour of a severely troubled town. The writer-as-tour-guide is very clearly enjoying the trip, and it’s impossible not to revel in the dark glee.
Video Gamesgeeknative.com

Free to Download: Realm of Goblin – Beware the Dark Sisterhood

Realm of Goblin: Beware the Dark Sisterhood is a free 5e adventure, 28-pages long and written by Eric Grissom. Why such a chunky freebie? Well, Realm of Goblin – Beware the Dark Sisterhood is part of a promotion for the forthcoming Dark Horse comic book Goblin. Beware the Dark Sisterhood...
CryptoSpringfield Business Journal

Opinion: Buying a tweet for millions? Welcome to nonfungible tokens

Congratulations, you now have purchased an image that, despite your ownership, can be downloaded and saved onto every computer that views this article online. Sound crazy? Besides the fact that Springfield Business Journal owns the rights to this headshot (let’s put that aside for the sake of this column) and I’m not famous, similar sales could be the wave of the future in the art world.
Video GamesSiliconera

Interview: Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Chief Producer Discusses Its Difficulty

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection revived the series’ vicious, challenging difficulty for 2021. However, it did so while offering different options that make it more approachable (but no less difficult) for players of varying skill levels. Siliconera spoke with Chief Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi to talk about what went into developing the game’s many difficulty modes and its co-op. He also discussed what goes into designing a faithful remake/re-imagining.
Petsdallassun.com

CHIHUA Token - The Ultimate Dog Meme Coin

VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Recently, CHIHUA team has proudly announced the launching of CHIHUA Token, the small but aggressive brother of Doge Coin. Most crypto enthusiasts have grown fond of particular digital assets and become deeply attached to them over time. Within the crypto space, there are many promising dApp, NFT, DeFi, and other projects that have tremendous utility and revolutionary technologies set to spark a financial paradigm shift.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Breaking the Stigma of Mental Illness

As many of us know, May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. The idea behind this month is to break the stigma that has followed mental health illnesses such as bipolar, depression, and schizophrenia for many decades. However, if you are an advent learner like myself, you learn many things across various topics, including mental illnesses. My research on mental health and mental illness started when I was 17 years old.
Marketsbadcryptopodcast.com

Talkin’ Tokens with Teeka Tiwari

Bitcoin and crypto geniuses seem to be popping up all over the place. That’s what happens whenever there is a bull run. All of a sudden, everyone including your mom becomes a crypto expert. But there are some analysts who have stood the test of time. One such person is Teeka Tiwari. Founder of the Palm Beach Letter, a former hedge fund manager and Wall Street executive, he’s widely considered one of the world’s premier cryptocurrency analysts.
Video Gamescompsmag.com

Something, Something Dark Souls in Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

One of the good parts about the easier modes however is that there are checkpoints. Often times I would find my near-death character diving towards the next checkpoint. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game where I was so excited to see one. Let’s just say, there’s a reason the phrase “the Dark Souls of platforming” is being used to death when describing this game.
Mental HealthTribTown.com

Dare to improve your mental health

June 1 is Dare Day, and the mental health professionals at Centerstone are focusing on how people can dare to improve their mental health. Sometimes, the things that we know will benefit us most are the hardest things to make ourselves do. According to centerstone.org, taking an important first step...
Mental Healthgantnews.com

Ways of Healing Childhood Trauma as an Adult

Those who survived childhood trauma often have to deal with the repercussions well into adulthood. This introduction offers a few key steps for healing. In medicine, the word trauma speaks of a physical blow that causes injury inside the body. These injuries aren’t always evident from the outside but, if left untreated, they can manifest into more significant problems later. This definition applies well to the idea of psychological trauma, especially trauma experienced as a child. Fortunately, like physical injuries, there are ways of healing childhood trauma as an adult.
Mental HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Treatment for depression effective

Dear Dr. Roach • Could you say something about depression? What can it do to you in the long run if it isn't treated? — Anon. Answer • Depression is a huge topic. There are many types of depression, and the effects of depression on a person depend in large part on age, sex, pregnancy status and many other unique characteristics of a person.
Mental Healthbaltimoregaylife.com

Chronic mental illnesses can actually be cured

About 40 percent of patients with chronic mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, recover well beyond social expectations. This is shown by Dutch research carried out last month Published In the prestigious science journal British Journal of Psychiatry. According to the researchers, the study was the first of its kind in...
Petscryptonewsz.com

Barking NFT Along With $bark Token Introduced

The market of crypto is growing in a rapid phase. Among the latest is the Barking NFTs which are 10,000 unique barking sounds, each carrying a cartoon dog barking animation video created by the artist from Bakery’s NFT art community. What makes them special is they are unique and are a world-first thing. Moreover, these crypto coins are combined with Crypto Doggies that will further strengthen the meme ecosystem of the doggy.
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

2021 Health Care Heroes

This year marks 20 years of Crain's Health Care Heroes. And what a year it was. It's a special cohort of winners that reflects the extra mile every health care worker has gone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here you will meet a pediatric researcher studying MIS-C, the inflammatory syndrome that has emerged in some children who have had COVID; the team that stood up Detroit's first drive-through COVID testing site; and an environmental services leader whose team has stepped up to keep hospital bed spaces available (and elevator buttons sanitized) during several surges of the virus. Other notable achievements include a groundbreaking 11-hour surgery to separate conjoined twins, a study on the effect of iPhones on cardiac devices and a nurse rooting out systemic racism in health care by developing better intake protocols.
Healthbreezejmu.org

A Wealth of Health | Introduction

Starting May 30, “A Wealth of Health” will be covering topical and relevant topics in the world of health and wellness, backed by fact-based research and expertise from JMU faculty and alumni. Catered to students, topics will range from meditation, stress relief and breathing to sleep, working out and nutrition.
Mental Healthijpr.org

Tue 8 AM | How Peers Can Guide Substance Abusers To Seek Help

Life and health are just better when people stop abusing substances. But seeking treatment is a decision, one people take time to get to, and they can seriously endanger themselves while the substance abuse continues. The Prime Peer Program of the HIV Alliance, based in Eugene, uses principles of harm...