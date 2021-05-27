Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Respawn Explains Why Apex Legends Doesn't Have Kill Cams

By Jacquelyn Li
Posted by 
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a recent tweet, a Respawn Entertainment developer explained why they won't add kill cams to their battle royale game, Apex Legends. Kill cams are a popular request by fans of Apex Legends. In a battle royale where you are frequently killed by the enemy, having a view of your death from the angle of the opponent can help you learn from your mistakes and improve. Unlike games like Battlefield, though, Apex Legends has no kill cam. On May 23, a curious fan asked the devs why.

www.dbltap.com
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
546
Followers
4K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Battle Royale#Respawn Entertainment#Kill Cams#Final Kill#Ah Yeah#Developer#Games#Memory#Player Feedback#Design Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestwoaveragegamers.com

Here’s Why Valkyrie From Apex Legends Season 9 Is Overrated

As Apex Legends enters its 9th season, the content from Respawn Entertainment continues to get better. In this season, players are getting the typical gifts of patch balancing, new weaponry, and a new legend – more on her later. Additionally, this season marks the introduction of a new game mode: Arenas.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Apex Legends Community Calls for a Simple Change

A large portion of Apex Legends players want a simple change to the game, enable them to customize the color of their crosshairs. Apex Legends players are demanding that the devs add the ability to choose the color of the reticle;. Until now, quite a few players have been using...
Video GamesIGN

Apex Legends - Mirage Edition Trailer

The Apex Legends Mirage Edition features the Legendary "Show Stopper" Mirage skin, Legendary "Mantlepiece" Volt SMG skin, exclusive "Boots 'n All" Gun Charm, exclusive "Holo Star" Badge, and 1,000 Apex Coins. Check out the trailer for the Mirage Edition, available now.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Bizzare Apex Legends technique completely counters recoil

An Apex Legends player has got a unique approach to dealing with recoil, that allows them to hit shots with ridiculous accuracy. However, using said tactic might actually cause some injuries. Ever since Apex Legends launched over two years ago, players have been coming up with different ideas to deal...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends: What every gold item does

Apex Legends utilizes a loot system where rarity, and level, are highlighted by color. Unsurprisingly, gold (legendary) represents the rarest and best items. Here are all the gold items and what they do. Apex Legends Rarest Items. Gold items on the map are often hard to come by due to...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Respawn dev drops cryptic hint about Apex Legends TV show

Ryan Rigney, Director of Communications at Respawn Entertainment, has dropped a cryptic hint about the potential for an Apex Legends TV series. Apex Legends’ popularity has perhaps even surpassed the most hopeful anticipations of EA and Respawn. The battle royale has been confirmed to have upwards of 100 million players, and shows no signs of slowing down.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Apex Legends Devs Vaguely Explain High Skin Prices

Respawn Entertainment has responded to player criticism over the high prices of cosmetic items in Apex Legends. Free-to-play games are governed by their own laws - in order to make money on these "free" titles, developers fill them with a mass of optional micropayments. In Apex Legends distributed on the basis of this business model is similar, but developers from Respawn Entertainment clearly exaggerated, because the community has long complained about the high prices of cosmetic elements. In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, Ryan K. Rigney, communications director for the American developer, explainedwhy you have to pay for skins in Apex so much.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Apex Legend Characters Heirloom Guide

Apex Legend is a fast-paced battle royale game launched by Respawn Entertainment in February 2019. The purpose of the game was to dethrone Fortnite. The game is set in the science fiction universe as Titanfall and Titanfall 2. The new season of the game comes out every three months which introduces new characters and a new set of weapons and cosmetic items that allows players to personalize their game avatar.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

When is Cross-Progression Coming to Apex Legends?

When is cross-progression coming to Apex Legends? Now that the game is available on more platforms than ever — PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Origin and Nintendo Switch — and the players on each platform can meet one another in matchmaking using cross-platform play, it only follows Respawn Entertainment would add cross-progression to the game.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Apex Legends Dev Comments On Cosmetic Pricing

Battle royale games right now are incredibly popular. After Fortnite blew up online and it provided so much gameplay content and profit for Epic Games, it wasn’t surprising to see more developers come out with their take on the genre. We of course seen some popular titles released since then along with some poorly received games as well. However, one thing that seems to carry across all the different title releases is the fact that there is a ton of cosmetic-centered purchases for players.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to win with Valkyrie in Apex Legends

Apex Legends shook up the meta with the addition of recon Legend Kairi “Valkyrie” Imahara, but there is a lot more to this high-flying high roller than just being the newest edition to the roster. Valkyrie owns the skies, but fly with care. Her character and kit are a lot more tactical than they might look on paper. Here is how to master the one who’s callsign is Valkyrie.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Respawn responds to player concerns about the cost of cosmetics in Apex Legends

Respawn has responded to queries from players about the cost of free-to-play Apex Legend's premium content by saying "content creation costs". Although the "director-level monetization guy" was "pretty hesitant" about attending a Reddit AMA "given how spicy that topic can get on Reddit", director of communications, Ryan K. Rigney, convinced them to get involved, and responded to a statement about the price of cosmetic skins in the Apex Legends store.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Apex Legends Update 1.70 Patch Notes

Update 1.70 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It wasn’t long before the newest Legend in Apex Legends receives some small nerf to her kit. We are talking about Valkyrie of course, and within the Update 1.70, see see her jetpack passive getting tweaked, in order to stop players from abusing a certain action. By holding down her tactical while hovering, you could hover for longer periods of time, as fuel consumption was only at 10% of the normal usage. For this reason, Respawn decided it was too big of an advantage to have, therefore increased the general fuel consumption. Alongside this nerf, minor fixes and improvements were also made for the Switch version, and a couple of other touches in Arenas and stability issues.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to use the Bocek Bow in Apex Legends

Introduced in Season 9, the Bocek Compound Bow is the first non-gun weapon introduced in Apex Legends. With no extended mag, barrel mod or stock, and a new ammo type all its own, the Bocek Bow is definitely shaking things up. But how do you use a weapon like the Bocek Bow? Here are some tips to bring you up to speed of wielding your bow and arrow.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends players call for simple change to Mobile Respawn Beacons

Apex Legends players want Respawn Entertainment to implement a simple change for the Mobile Respawn Beacons that would help them quite a bit, especially with random teammates. Battle royales have always been about being the last player or team standing, and once you’re taken out, you have to search for another game.
Video Gamessvg.com

Apex Legends' New Penalties Are Backfiring

When Season 9 of "Apex Legends" launched in early May, it delivered a new 3v3 game mode, Arena, that was supposed to take the game beyond battle royale. However, Arena has struggled due to rampant dropouts leaving battles unbalanced — and Respawn Entertainment's attempted fix, a penalty for gamers who quit early, has ended up punishing some people who are playing by the rules.
Video GamesKotaku

Reddit Asked The Apex Legends Team Why Skins Cost 20 Bucks

The official Apex Legends subreddit hosted an AMA last week with the game’s development team. Fans had questions about everything from weapon balance to character tweaking, and most controversial of all, how the Apex Legends team monetizes its offerings. One Redditor user, x5hadau, asked why some cosmetic skins seem so...