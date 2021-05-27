FanDuel Launches Free Over/Under Contest for NBA Playoffs on TNT

With the NBA playoffs right around the corner, it’s time to start looking ahead to some of the top contenders and phoney pretenders in this year’s dance. In this unusual, and slightly shortened, 72-game regular season, title favorites have been rocked with injuries and young teams have shown out, shocking everyone but themselves. We all remember last year’s playoffs, in the Orlando bubble, a summer showcase that made up what it lacked in missing fans with next level intensity. Surprise, surprise, King James and the Lakers took home the crown, setting them up to be massive favorites coming into this season. However, things have changed, and with the May 18 Play-In games coming up, let’s take a closer look at some teams who are hoping to be the ones that lift the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season.