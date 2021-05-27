Cancel
NBA

FanDuel Launches Free Over/Under Contest for NBA Playoffs on TNT

By Jason Schandl
fanduel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFanDuel has released a great new way for fans to get in on the action during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. In addition to daily fantasy and sports betting offerings, FanDuel has revealed a new free-to-play format, which will feature $5,000 prize pools. The FanDuel Over/Under contests are available for every...

www.fanduel.com
Charles Barkley
Russ
#Nba On Tnt#Nba Playoffs#Free Play#Launches#Nba Playoffs#Fanduel Sportsbook Today#Tnt Broadcast#Contest Page#Tnt Analysts Kenny#Dfs Contests#Fantasy#Feature#Player Specific Stats#Game Situations#Offerings#Username Jaymun
NBA
Depth-first search
Basketball
Sports
