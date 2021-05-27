Cancel
Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 27

  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 148,951

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

  • Friday, May 28, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
  • Saturday, May 29, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
  • Wednesday, June 2, Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St. – first and second doses; City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St. – first and second doses
  • Thursday, June 3, Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman – first and second doses
  • Friday, June 4, Center For People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. – first and second doses; Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
  • Sunday, June 6, Christo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses
  • Monday, June 7, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – second doses
  • Tuesday, June 8, F Street Recreation Center, 1225 “F” St. – first and second doses
  • Wednesday, June 9, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 375 Lincoln St., Malcolm – first and second doses
Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

