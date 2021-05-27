Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 27
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 148,951
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
- Friday, May 28, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
- Saturday, May 29, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Wednesday, June 2, Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St. – first and second doses; City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St. – first and second doses
- Thursday, June 3, Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman – first and second doses
- Friday, June 4, Center For People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. – first and second doses; Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Sunday, June 6, Christo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses
- Monday, June 7, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – second doses
- Tuesday, June 8, F Street Recreation Center, 1225 “F” St. – first and second doses
- Wednesday, June 9, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 375 Lincoln St., Malcolm – first and second doses