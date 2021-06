It’s time for the twerkulator! It’s time for the twerkulator! It’s time for the twerkulator! After months of working through sampling and clearance issues, the dynamic Miami duo known as the City Girls has delivered yet again. Over the last few months, “Twerkulator” has surfaced on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok as one of the potential songs of the summer. However, legal issues prevented it from reaching its full potential. Luckily, Quality Control did what needed to be done to mix, master and clear the classic “Planet Rock” sample from Afrika Bambaataa and Soulsonic.