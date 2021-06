Local astronomers have been welcoming guests to the Patterson Observatory since 2004. Yet, many long-time Sierra Vista residents are unaware of its existence. “Wow, I didn’t know this was here!” is the most common refrain heard at the observatory. Located on the campus of the University of Arizona, College of Applied Science and Technology (CAST), at 1140 N. Colombo Avenue, the Patterson Observatory is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club.