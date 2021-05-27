Gripping Documentaries Mark The 100th Anniversary Of The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli, sitting in for Terry Gross. Last month, Netflix premiered a new documentary, "Life In Color With David Attenborough," in which TV's longest-running nature host employed infrared cameras and other new technologies to show us how other creatures see the world. It was a breathtaking documentary series, the latest from a man who hosted his first nature series in the 1950s for the BBC, back when that TV network was in black and white. Since then, Sir David Attenborough has won BAFTA Awards, the British equivalent of our Emmys, for programs filmed not only in black and white, but in color, high-def, 3D and, most recently, 4K. This Saturday, on what will be the exact date of his 95th birthday, the pioneering filmmaker is being saluted with a new BBC America special called "Attenborough's Journey." And what a journey it's been, as narrator Jo Unwin establishes at the start.