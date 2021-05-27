newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Gripping Documentaries Mark The 100th Anniversary Of The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

NPR
 3 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. Monday, May 31, marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the Tulsa massacre in which white mobs attacked the prosperous community in Tulsa that was known as Black Wall Street. This Sunday, the History Channel presents its documentary called "Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre." PBS will air its Tulsa documentary Monday, and the National Geographic Channel will present its documentary on Tulsa and the Red Summer June 18. Our TV critic David Bianculli has a review of all three.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Branford Marsalis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Tulsa Race Massacre#White Person#Documentary#Hbo#National Television#Until Dawn#Okla#The History Channel#White Supremacist#Ku Klux Klan#Jew#Catholic#National Geographic#Washington Post#Kkk#History Channel#Black Lives Matter#Rowan University#Tulsa Klan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
PBS
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Related
MusicNPR

'Attenborough's Journey' Salutes The Broadcaster With A Passion For Nature

This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli, sitting in for Terry Gross. Last month, Netflix premiered a new documentary, "Life In Color With David Attenborough," in which TV's longest-running nature host employed infrared cameras and other new technologies to show us how other creatures see the world. It was a breathtaking documentary series, the latest from a man who hosted his first nature series in the 1950s for the BBC, back when that TV network was in black and white. Since then, Sir David Attenborough has won BAFTA Awards, the British equivalent of our Emmys, for programs filmed not only in black and white, but in color, high-def, 3D and, most recently, 4K. This Saturday, on what will be the exact date of his 95th birthday, the pioneering filmmaker is being saluted with a new BBC America special called "Attenborough's Journey." And what a journey it's been, as narrator Jo Unwin establishes at the start.
Tulsa, OKWoodward News

'Remember and Rise' event to mark Tulsa Race Massacre abruptly canceled

OKLAHOMA CITY — The centerpiece of the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, the “Remember and Rise” observance on Monday was abruptly canceled Thursday night with little explanation, but President Joe Biden still is planning on visiting Tuesday. “Due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers, the Centennial Commission is unable to...
Tulsa, OKCourier News

At century mark, Tulsa Race Massacre's wounds still unhealed

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Black Wall Street Market is nowhere near Black Wall Street. The original Black Wall Street vaporized a hundred years ago, when a murderous white mob laid waste to what was the nation’s most prosperous Black-owned business district and residential neighborhood. When Billie Parker set out to memorialize the name with her new development, she built it far from Tulsa's historic Greenwood neighborhood.
Tulsa, OKWashington Post

The devastation of the Tulsa Race Massacre

On May 30, 1921, Greenwood was one of the wealthiest Black communities in the country, home to doctors, lawyers and entrepreneurs. It boasted restaurants, grocery stores, churches, a hospital, a savings and loan, a post office, three hotels, jewelry and clothing stores, two movie theaters, a library, pool halls, a bus and cab service, a highly regarded school system, six private airplanes and two Black newspapers, according to the Greenwood Cultural Center.
Pennsylvania StateLeader-Telegram

Today in History 5/31/21

Today is Monday, May 31, the 151st day of 2021. There are 214 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day. On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
TV & VideosParade

14 Things to Watch This Week: Smothered by Mothers, Teeny-Tiny Games & A True 'Star Trek' Legend

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
Family RelationshipsNPR

Stories About Mothers, Featuring Trevor Noah, Martin Scorsese And More

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, professor of television studies at Rowan University, sitting in for Terry Gross. Sunday is Mother's Day. And we're going to listen back to some great stories about mothers. We begin with Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show." He's South African, the son of a Black mother and white father. Their relationship was illegal under apartheid, which mandated separation of the races. Noah grew up during the apartheid and post-apartheid eras. He became famous in South Africa as a comic and TV personality and spent years traveling the world doing stand-up. He talked to Terry in 2016.
Moviesblcklst.com

Script Analysis: “One Night in Miami” — Part 5: Dialogue

A week-long analysis of this Oscar-nominated screenplay. Reading scripts. Absolutely critical to learn the craft of screenwriting. The focus of this bi-weekly series is a deep structural and thematic analysis of each script we read. Our daily schedule:. Monday: Scene-By-Scene Breakdown. Tuesday: Plot. Wednesday: Characters. Thursday: Themes. Friday: Dialogue. Saturday:...
Musickvnf.org

A Memorial Day Music Special - Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny

Tune in Monday, Memorial Day, at 6:00 pm. From the trenches of The Great War, Alan Seeger's poems, letters and diaries spring to life in the voices of Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine. Recorded just before lockdown in the Cathedral, Patrick Zimmerli's new oratorio "Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny" fuses Seeger's formal writing with monkish chants and 20th Century music. Scott Simon hosts this moving hour of tribute to all those who saw combat, and those who awaited them at home.
TravelPosted by
CBS News

Exploring the boundaries of time travel

Be honest: who hasn't wanted to hit fast-forward or rewind on life? For as long as there has been a concept of time, that urge to break the bonds of time is, well, timeless. "The idea of time travel is actually as old as civilization itself," said Lisa Yaszek, a professor of science fiction studies at Georgia Tech. "We see the very first stories in the 'Mahābhārata,' the great Indian epic, in 400 B.C.E., so they're nearly 2,500 years old."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Life and Death of Beloved 'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker

TV star Dan Blocker was one of the most revered TV actors in Hollywood, however, his life was cut short after some health complications. Here is a look into his life in the spotlight. Dan Blocker was one of the TV icons that delivered premium roles to the TV screens...