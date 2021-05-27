Jamestown Man Arrested on Drug Charge from Town of Kiantone
A Jamestown man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon on a warrant for 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance issued out of Kiantone Town Court. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that 39-year-old Christopher Howie was located at about 2:45 PM while members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force were at a residence at 1007 North Main Street. Howie was arrested without incident and taken to the Jamestown Police Department, and was later transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.chautauquatoday.com