Tech trade groups file lawsuit against Florida’s new social media law
Florida’s new law prohibiting social media platforms from suspending politicians is just days old. But it’s already being challenged in court by the tech industry. On Thursday, a pair of technology trade groups filed a legal challenge to SB 7072, the hot-button legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis this week that promises stiff fines against tech companies that “de-platform” political candidates in the state by banning or suspending them. The legislation also gives private Florida residents the ability to sue tech companies who violate the law.localnews8.com