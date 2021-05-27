Cancel
Florida State

Tech trade groups file lawsuit against Florida’s new social media law

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

Florida’s new law prohibiting social media platforms from suspending politicians is just days old. But it’s already being challenged in court by the tech industry. On Thursday, a pair of technology trade groups filed a legal challenge to SB 7072, the hot-button legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis this week that promises stiff fines against tech companies that “de-platform” political candidates in the state by banning or suspending them. The legislation also gives private Florida residents the ability to sue tech companies who violate the law.

