The biggest storyline of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks was the emergence of their 2021 rookie class. Having iced a dozen rookies this season with many of them becoming regulars in the lineup towards the back-half of the year, the expectations and level of success for the team started low at the beginning of the year, got a little high at the mid-point of the season, and eventually came back down to earth by the trade deadline. It was a weird season, but the emergence of the young players with most of them showcasing their ability to hang at the NHL level was the highlight of the year.