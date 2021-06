MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is continuing to push the claim that Donald Trump will return as president in August, saying there is a "clear path" for him back to the White House. Lindell told Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic show that his lawyers confirmed to him that there is a route via Supreme Court rulings, as well as "two other bonus pathways" resulting from the disputed and partisan audit in Arizona and a similar recount called for by GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania.