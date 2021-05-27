Cancel
'Debris' Canceled After One Season at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news comes shortly after the first season finale, which aired on May 24. In the series, when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft scatters across the Western Hemisphere, it soon becomes apparent the pieces are messing with the laws of physics, changing lives in ways we can’t comprehend. Two agents (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) from different continents, and different mindsets, are tasked to work together to recover the debris, whose mysteries humankind is not quite ready for.

Jonathan Tucker
Neil Meron
