Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 17 episode 16 hopes

Oh, Japril shippers, have you come back down from that high you’ve been riding since learning two weeks ago that our, let’s call it improbable, dream of a reunion between Jackson and April as a romantic couple came true? Although nothing would be more of a balm to my weary soul than a hot Japril hookup after all this time, I’m glad Grey’s Anatomy didn’t push it too far and go there too fast — they’re both single, in Boston together, and have never quite fit with another person the way they do each other, so, we know. And while “Look Up Child” offered us a nice emotional close to the character of Jackson Avery, “Tradition” is the real deal: Dr. Jackson Avery spends the episode saying good-bye to his friends and then finally peacing out from that glorious death trap that is Grey Sloan Memorial, at peace with his decision and eager to get started on the next thing.