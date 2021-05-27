Cancel
TV Series

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 17 episode 16 hopes

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Technically, we are on the other side of the May sweeps ratings period now. This is typically when most shows air repeats and very little else. Yet, this is no ordinary year, as most of you are probably aware of at this point....

cartermatt.com
Posted by
Parade

Jackson Leaves for Boston—But He's Not Alone! Find Out Who Else Left in Tonight's Shocking Double Grey's Anatomy Exit

Grey’s Anatomy fans thought they were prepared for “Tradition,” which was advertised as Jackson Avery’s (Jesse Williams) swan song, tonight, after he revealed his intentions to leave in the previous episode, “Look Up Child.” (He was to be accompanied, in a delightful twist, by his ex-wife April, Sarah Drew, who departed the series at the end of Season 14). After twelve seasons on Grey’s Anatomy, Jackson was moving on to change the world. But another Grey’s Anatomy character wanted to go with him: Tom Koracick (Greg Germann)
Tell-Tale TV

Grey’s Anatomy Review: Tradition (Season 17 Episode 15)

By trying to tackle too much at once, Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 15, “Tradition,” falters on two major storylines. “Tradition” is Jackson Avery’s big farewell episode, and but because it also focuses on Meredith’s recovery, neither plot point gets the attention it deserves. There’s plenty else going on in...
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Could another spin-off happen?

Will there ever be another Grey’s Anatomy spin-off? It’s something that we’re certainly wondering — after all, it’s hard not to! We’re talking here about one of the most-successful series out there, and it’s already launched two other shows in Station 19 and Private Practice. When we look at the...
Vulture

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: Comings and Goings

Oh, Japril shippers, have you come back down from that high you’ve been riding since learning two weeks ago that our, let’s call it improbable, dream of a reunion between Jackson and April as a romantic couple came true? Although nothing would be more of a balm to my weary soul than a hot Japril hookup after all this time, I’m glad Grey’s Anatomy didn’t push it too far and go there too fast — they’re both single, in Boston together, and have never quite fit with another person the way they do each other, so, we know. And while “Look Up Child” offered us a nice emotional close to the character of Jackson Avery, “Tradition” is the real deal: Dr. Jackson Avery spends the episode saying good-bye to his friends and then finally peacing out from that glorious death trap that is Grey Sloan Memorial, at peace with his decision and eager to get started on the next thing.
Posted by
Primetimer

ABC Signature boss clarifies: We are not developing a third Grey's Anatomy spinoff

ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis told Deadline Monday that showrunner Krista Vernoff and her team are "noodling ideas" for a potential third Grey's spinoff. On Tuesday, he said that actually another Grey's spinoff is not in the works. “I would like to clarify some statements I made in a prior interview,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “There are no conversations about a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy at this time. We are 100 percent focused on producing season 18, with the incredible Krista Vernoff at the helm, and the amazing Ellen Pompeo leading our ensemble and co-executive producing. As the leader of ABC Signature, I meant only to convey my support and optimism for Shonda’s brilliant creation.”
cartermatt.com

Is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist new tonight on NBC? Season 3 hopes

Is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist new tonight on NBC? If you find yourselves wondering about that, allow us to lend a helping hand!. Unfortunately, we can’t quite present to you news worth singing about: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Last week was the finale and, unfortunately, there is still no word on if a season 3 will happen. NBC is still trying to make their decision on the future and if they cancel it, we’ll see if anyone else opts to pick it up.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

After Getting Grey's Anatomy Fans Hyped About Possible Spinoff, ABC Boss Revises Story

There's no denying that Grey's Anatomy is now, and has long been, a signature show for ABC. Now in its seventeenth season, and recently renewed (Finally!) for Season 18 with original star Ellen Pompeo returning (though we are losing some other regulars), those at the network would be crazy to not try and continue to mine that world for additional possible spinoffs. While one ABC boss just got fans very hyped about another spinoff, though, he's now revised his story.
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy spin-off: Discussions underway about new show

Is it possible that another Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is going to be unveiled over the next year or so? At this point, we wouldn’t be shocked! It sounds like there are discussions about making another show happen in this world, though it’s so early that you can’t quite call it a guarantee.
cartermatt.com

Greg Germann leaving Grey’s Anatomy as regular; Tom Koracick will return

As it turns out, Jesse Williams is not the only Grey’s Anatomy series regular leaving the show tonight — Greg Germann is, as well. According to a report from Deadline, tonight marks the final episode for the Tom Koracick actor as a series regular. He’s held that title for the past two years, but played a recurring role before that. Perhaps the writing has been on the wall here for a while — other than battling the virus, he really hasn’t had that much to do on the show this season.
Cosmopolitan

Jesse Williams Wasn't the Only Cast Member To Leave 'Grey's Anatomy' After Last Night's Episode

[There are spoilers ahead for last night's episode of Grey's Anatomy. If you haven't watched yet, come back to this post at a later date.]. Grey's Anatomy fans were already bracing themselves for Jackson Avery's final episode on the show last night, but they got hit with a one-two punch when another character left totally unexpectedly. Greg Germann, who played Tom Koracick, has also exited the series. Apparently, Germann might make guest appearances on Grey's in the future, but his time as a regular is over.
Posted by
Variety

This Longtime ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Is Leaving the Show

Jesse Williams, who has played surgeon Jackson Avery on “Grey’s Anatomy” since the show’s sixth season, will be leaving the ABC medical drama at the end of this season, its 17th. Williams’ final episode, titled “Tradition,” will air on May 20. ABC confirmed Williams’ departure to Variety Thursday night, and...
WUSA

'Grey's Anatomy' Closes Out Season 17 With 6 Unanswered Questions

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season 17 finale of Grey's Anatomy. After a season of hardship,emotional reunions and tragic loss as the doctors at Grey Sloan battled COVID-19, Grey's Anatomy closed out its 17th season on a joyful, celebratory note -- a rare move for a medical drama known for its signature jaw-dropping twists. But it wouldn't be Grey's without a little bit of drama to tide us over until season 18.
TVGuide.com

We Need to Talk About Amelia in the Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Finale

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 17 finale of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]. Grey's Anatomy ended its COVID-inspired season largely on a happy note; Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) returned to surgery, COVID patients came out of the woods, the staff got vaccines, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) got married, and Jo (Camilla Luddington) successfully adopted Luna. However, it wouldn't be Grey's Anatomy, especially a finale, if there wasn't some bitter mixed in with the sweetness.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Wraps Season With A Surprising Proposal That Ends Horribly

It's a good thing that Grey's Anatomy was renewed for an 18th season because season 17 ended with quite a cliffhanger. Now that Meredith is fully recovered from COVID-19 and back to work at Grey Sloan Memorial and running the residency program (and a burgeoning romance with Dr. Hayes?), it seems like things could be back to normal for a minute. However, in typical Grey's fashion, this season finale packed an emotional punch.