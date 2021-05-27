Klobuchar pushing for broadband investment
Vice President Kamala Harris held a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Wednesday to discuss investing in high-speed internet infrastructure. The Vice President said she hosted Senators and House members who have done detailed work on the subject in Congress and in their districts. Harris said she and the President are making sure the conversation about improving broadband continues to be bipartisan. Harris maintains the way Americans experience broadband is nonpartisan.www.kimt.com