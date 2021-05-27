Royce Da 5'9 Recalls Needing J. Cole To 'Sweet Talk' Artist For 'Boblo Boat' Sample

A jack of all trades but a master of all, Dreamville founder and rap icon J. Cole has had quite the stint in rap music. Whether it’s via controversy, personal rap debates or just his sick rhymes, Cole has risen to the top, becoming the introspective figurehead that we have learned to love today. Throughout his mainstream career – which turns 10 this year – and his many years underground before it, the North Carolina rapper has given us endless tracks to treasure, including his recent collection on his sixth album ‘The Off-Season’, which he’s hinted might precede his retirement. As we look back on his career, here are his 10 best tracks, with which he let his musical ear reign supreme.