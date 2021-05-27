Royce Da 5'9 Recalls Needing J. Cole To 'Sweet Talk' Artist For 'Boblo Boat' Sample
Royce Da 5’9’s extensive history in Hip Hop dates back to 1998 when he formed Bad Meets Evil with Eminem. After dropping his debut solo album Rock City in 2002, Royce went on to release seven additional albums, including 2020’s Grammy Award-nominated project The Allegory. The 22-track effort was the first one he’d produced in its entirety and he made sure to pay extra attention to the samples he chose.hiphopdx.com