Business Investment Unexpectedly Accelerates, Raising Risks of Overheating

By John Carney
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness investment jumped higher in April, data from the Department of Commerce showed Thursday. Orders for core capital goods excluding aircraft, which economists consider a proxy for business investment, rose 2.3 percent compared with the month earlier. That was more than two and a half times what economists had forecast.

#Core Inflation#Fed Officials#Durable Goods#Business Investment#Demand#Core Capital Goods#Regional Fed Banks#Core Capital Orders#Price Signals#Businesses#Economists#Production#Inventories#Shipments#Aircraft#Raw Materials#Rose
