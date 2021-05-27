Business Investment Unexpectedly Accelerates, Raising Risks of Overheating

Continued improvement in spending was driven by strong order activity, signaling an acceleration in economic growth into Q3. Today, Coupa Software, published the findings from its Business Spend Index (BSI), Q2 2021 Outlook. The Coupa BSI is a predictive measure of business confidence, leveraging insights from billions of dollars of annual business spend data from the Coupa Community, that delivers business value and insights at the macro and industry level. Confidence in future economic opportunity is defined by the willingness of the businesses to commit to spend. This quarter, business spend confidence as measured by the BSI showed continued improvement, increasing to 91.4. Driven in part by strong order activity, the rate of improvement also accelerated, suggesting that U.S. economic output is on a path to return to “normal” levels over the coming months.